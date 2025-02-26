Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Landmark Reach, the retail media division of Landmark Group, the region’s prominent retail and hospitality conglomerate, has partnered with Publicis Media, the media hub of Publicis Groupe, to strengthen and expand, its retail media network. The partnership will aim to create new opportunities for brands while enhancing the shopping experience for millions of consumers through a more data-driven, targeted advertising platform that connects brands with shoppers at critical points in their journey, whether in-store, online, or on the open internet.

As a strategic launch partner, Publicis Media will play a key role in supporting Landmark Reach’s retail media framework enhancing their understanding of how our clients will want to see Landmark’s first-party data structured, segmented and made available for targeting. By blending first-party data and other digital touchpoints, Publicis Media and Landmark Reach are working together to build a seamless ecosystem where insights drive smarter, more personalised brand strategies. This collaborative approach ensures that every element—from campaign planning to consumer engagement—is interconnected, positioning Landmark Reach as a scalable, future-ready retail media platform that delivers both impact and measurable growth.

Sohail Nawaz MBE, Head of Retail Media at Landmark Reach, said, "This partnership with Publicis Groupe ME represents a strategic leap forward in building the next-generation retail media network that seamlessly connects brands with consumers at critical high-intent to purchase moments across their omnichannel journey. By centralising and unifying our first-party data from Shukran our loyalty program and user digital interactions and then combining it with cutting-edge activation capabilities, we are excited at the new opportunities this brings. As we scale, this collaboration will pioneer innovative ad formats and data strategies to drive measurable growth, ensuring MENA’s retail media landscape remains at the forefront of consumer-centric innovation.”

“Retail media is shaping the future of how brands grow and build customer loyalty,” said Mazen Mroueh, Head of Performance at Publicis Media ME. “With Landmark Reach, we’ve crafted a cohesive strategy that connects every element of retail media—from data integration to cross-channel personalisation—into a dynamic system that drives real results for brands. It’s designed to engage consumers in meaningful ways, while providing our partners with measurable business impact.”

What sets this partnership apart is how all elements—campaign strategy, data insights, and execution are fully connected to deliver consistent engagement across channels. Landmark Reach’s media touchpoints, from in-store screens to app-based and digital activations, are synchronised to provide a seamless experience throughout the shopper’s journey. This holistic system ensures that each interaction builds on the next, creating deeper trust and loyalty between brands and consumers while enhancing campaign performance.

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

About Landmark Reach

Landmark Reach is the retail media division of Landmark Group, the region’s prominent retail and hospitality conglomerate. The next-generation platform, harnesses centralised first-party data from the Group’s diverse portfolio of brands to redefine customer engagement.

By unifying insights from cross-brand transactions and digital interactions, Landmark Reach, successfully creates a holistic, single view of its customers—enabling hyper-personalised experiences at scale without compromising on the data privacy of its customers. This data-driven ecosystem empowers the platform to anticipate shopper needs, elevate customer journeys, and deliver relevant tailored moments that resonate.

For brand partners, Landmark Reach transforms these insights into actionable segments, offering precision-targeted access to audiences across critical touchpoints: onsite, on the open web, and in-store. Through ethical data stewardship and advanced analytics, Landmark Reach aims to bridge the gap between meaningful customer connections and measurable business outcomes, ensuring every interaction adds value to shoppers and partners alike.