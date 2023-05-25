Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

Having gathered over 600+ CX professionals and industry leaders, the E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023, hosted by Ejtemaat Saudi Arabia in partnership with Saudi CX Association, has concluded on a high note, with the signing of four significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) across its 2-day agenda. Marking a significant achievement for the rapidly developing experience economy in the Kingdom, the agreements will enable the customer experience community to develop its infrastructure and capabilities in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and build innovative and immersive experiences.

Representing a great opportunity for the Saudi CX Association to share best practices, tools, and strategies to empower organizations across all sectors, the Conference witnessed the MoU signing between the Saudi CX Association and KPMG as both organisations aligned on its plans to work together on further developing the infrastructure and capabilities for customer experience in the Kingdom.

"The signing of the MoUs with leading organisations in CX demonstrates our commitment to collaborate and innovate in driving customer experience excellence in the Kingdom. It also highlights the growing interest from international organisations to support the transformative journey that Saudi Arabia is going through to diversify its economy, and the importance of outstanding customer experience, which has never been greater. Therefore, with the support of our new partners, we strive to provide individuals & organizations in the Kingdom with a comprehensive range of initiatives that will enable them to stay ahead of the competition and create exceptional customer experiences," said Eng. Abdullah AlGhamedi, Founder & Chairman of Saudi CX Association.

In addition, during the final day of the highly attended conference, CXKSA signed a partnership agreement with technology leader, Survey2Connect, to become one of its partners and distributors in Saudi Arabia. The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Alshamsan, CEO of CXKSA and Yash Sultania, CEO of Survey2Connect, enabling both companies to approach projects together and add excellent value to customer offering.

"We look forward to developing the way customers use technology to enhance customer experience, we understand the frustration customers go through during their journey with products. Technology can enhance customer experience if we adopt the right solution and utilise it." said Abdulaziz Alshamsan, CEO of CXKSA. Worth to mention, CXKSA is a promising customer experience establishment that entered the market last year with a unique and different approach towards implementation of CX methodologies.

An MoU signing between industry-leading travel company in Saudi Arabica, almatar, and Delight, one of the Kingdom's most premier CX companies, also took place commemorating a landmark occasion aimed at enhancing the overall travel experience in the Kingdom. The agreement was signed by industry leaders Faisal Alrajhi the President of almatar and Turki AlSakran the CEO of Delight and the Chairman of Rose Investment Group.

The Conference also witnessed the solidification of a strategic partnership between Teleperformance & Genesys in the GCC region combining Teleperformance and Genesys's expertise and technologies to deliver best-in-class and innovative solutions and driving digital transformation across the region.

"Experiencing the tremendous passion and enthusiasm that permeated every moment of the two-day event has been an absolute pleasure to witness. The insights shared during the conference were nothing short of invaluable, providing a roadmap to elevate the customer experience to astonishing new heights." said Dr Fahad Al Twaijry, Director of Ejtemaat KSA.

Filled with back-to-back engaging sessions tailored to spotlight industry-specific topics across the CX scape, the conference included an enlightening keynote by Tim Abbott, a Senior Executive Advisor at Tamkeen Technologies on the significant role of employee experience in boosting overall experience and cultivating high-performance customer-centric teams.

Additionally, attendees were also treated to an immersive panel discussion focused on "Mapping Employee Experience with Purpose, Brand, and Culture," where experts delved into the significance of aligning employee experiences with the overarching goals and values of an organization, the esteemed panel included Hatem Alzahrani, Head of User Experience Group at Saudi Aramco, Thuraya Al Harthi, Acting Director - Government Digital Services Unified Portal, Ministry of Transport, Communication and IT, Oman, Shweta Srivastava, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Tata CLiQ and Maya Omeiri, Partner & Head of Advisory at New Metrics, UAE.

Another insightful session was the Fireside Chat titled "Experiences harmoniously in light of Total Experience - TX goes beyond perfecting - CX, UX, EX & MX" between Ayman A. Sulaiman, CX Business Development Consultant at Tamkeen Technologies and Abdallah Alemran, Digital & Experiences Expert and CX Saudi Association Board Member, moderated by Laila Alquraishi, Customer Care Director at SME Bank which shed light on the importance of creating cohesive and seamless experiences across all touchpoints.

The latest edition of the E3 CX Conference was marked by a multitude of new partnerships being established, revolutionary concepts being shared, and impactful collaborations taking shape with the valuable support of its industry leading partners across the private and public sectors including Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of KSA, Tamkeen Technologies, Teleperformance, Lucidya, Qualtrics, Genesys, Fourth Dimension Systems, QuestionPro, New Metrics, Medallia, Emplifi, Survey2Connect, Sprinklr, KPMG, Sitecore, Delight, Zoho, Silah, Freshworks, Alnafitha IT, Horváth, RayaCX, Sandsiv+, Ziwo, CXKSA, Taqniyat, Kanari, Hansa Research, and CXBrand.

For more information, visit the conference website at www.e3cx.live

