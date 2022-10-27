Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, today announced the launch of Lanai Island at Tilal Al Ghaf, the lifestyle destination creator’s flagship community in Dubai. Rising from the crystal waters of Lagoon Al Ghaf, Lanai Island is the first phase of Island Estates, a new ultra-luxury concept under the banner of ‘Signature Living by Majid Al Futtaim’.

A limited release of 13 luxurious mega-mansions, designed in collaboration with award-winning South African architect firm SAOTA and with stylish interiors by multi-award winning and world-renowned Kelly Hoppen Interiors, Lanai Island is an unparalleled secluded retreat that delivers to the elite lifestyle needs of the region’s growing segment of ultra-high-net-worth-individuals (UHNWIs).

Hawazen Esber, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Communities, commented: “Lanai Island at Island Estates redefines the concept of luxury living, it is something the region hasn’t seen yet. Combining the seclusion and tranquility of living in an island paradise with easy access to Dubai’s urban hubs, Lanai Island mega-mansions are crafted to deliver a lifestyle that exceeds expectations.”

He continued: “The Island Estates concept is specifically tailored to UHNWIs who are increasingly looking for exceptional and unique experiences across every aspect of their lives. By offering a persuasive combination of architectural integrity that delivers amplified aesthetic impact, layouts that seamlessly adapt to ever-evolving human needs, and exemplary interior detailing – all in a stunning setting where nature takes centre stage – we have created a new set of criteria by which Dubai’s super-prime residential real estate can be measured.”

The villa designs take inspiration from the surrounding waters and local landscape with architecture that blurs the boundaries between indoors and out. The design concepts offered by Kelly Hoppen Interiors centre around harmonious settings, being calm and pure but also strong and elegant with thoughtfully curated details. Floor to ceiling windows abound to ensure a visual link to the Lagoon is maintained throughout the interior spaces. At the same time, natural stone cladding, a subtle layered palette of complementary tones, and organic textures combine to add impact to the underlying biophilic aesthetic. Sunken rooftop terraces facilitate spectacular panoramic views, with lushly planted multi-level terraces and internal secluded courtyards bringing light and life into the interior. In the landscaped gardens, swimming pools look out over the Lagoon, while multiple outdoor lounging and dining terraces invite residents and their guests to gather to relax, recharge, and socialise.

Kelly Hoppen CBE, founder of Kelly Hoppen Interiors, stated: “When we were approached by Majid Al Futtaim Communities to design the interior concepts for Island Estates at Tilal Al Ghaf, working alongside SAOTA, we recognised it as an amazing opportunity to create something completely unique. Collaborating with Majid Al Futtaim Communities has been in itself of great appeal due to their reputation as a market shaper that delivers innovative customer-centric solutions tailored for the luxury segment.”

Conrad Martin, Junior Associate at SAOTA, said: “It became clear from the outset that Majid Al Futtaim- Communities’ vision for Island Estates is very much in line with the SAOTA ethos; we are completely aligned in terms of the neighbourhood’s premium positioning, the focus on biophilic and human-centric design, and the importance of integrating the surrounding landscape and cultural heritage throughout the design process. From an experiential perspective, we were also intrigued by the concept of creating a luxury private island retreat with the Lagoon as a core element that is all-pervasive and ever-present across every aspect.”

Lanai Island, the first of the two private islands to be released to the market, is home to four eight-bedroom Edge mansion homes, which offer a Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 20,094 square feet. Situated on large corner plots with 80 metres of open waterfront, the average plot size comes in at just under 26,000 square feet. In addition to eight ensuite bedrooms, each mansion features impressive double-height living and dining areas, a modern fully-equipped show kitchen, a rooftop deck with 360 views of the surrounding Lagoon, a home theatre, a home gym and spa, and a swimming pool and hot tub. Internal courtyards infuse interior spaces with natural light and deliver a strong visual aesthetic by bringing lush green planting into the very heart of the home. Other appealing benefits include a sweeping private forecourt with five outdoor parking spaces, an indoor garage for 12 vehicles, a dedicated service area with a separate entrance, two back kitchens, and separate male and female staff quarters for up to 12 employees.

Lanai Island’s Shore mega mansions, of which nine are available in this first release, offer a a GFA of 16,102 square feet and 40 metres of open waterfront, with an average plot size of 23,614 square feet. The garden comes complete with a swimming pool and hot tub, and there is provision for three outdoor parking spaces with an indoor garage for nine vehicles. The service area comprises one back kitchen and separate male and female staff quarters for six employees.

As can be expected from Majid Al Futtaim Communities, which has become synonymous with its commitment to the delivery of increasingly innovative customer-centric solutions designed to enhance the everyday experience of everyone who lives, works, and plays at its outstanding destinations, buyers can tailor their Island Estate mansion to suit their individual lifestyle needs and unique sense of style. Each home has a suite of advanced customisation options, including a choice of high-quality façades and interior finishes, distinct landscaping aesthetics and flexible layouts. For the Edge mansions, residents have the choice of either the Solus Retreat or the Mega Spa at basement level and a self-contained space on the ground floor that can be configured as a Private Lounge, Guest House, Fitness Hub or Executive Office. Both Edge and Shore mansions offer the option of an opulent Mega or Double Master suite or a Chillout Zone on the first floor.

About Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, providing a contemporary and luxurious resort-like living experience. Nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf balances luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling. With its exceptional amenities, unique architectural design and unparalleled attention to detail, every home in Tilal Al Ghaf is created with the customer in mind.

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a meticulously crafted network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails. A world of culinary experiences, signature Majid Al Futtaim retail selection and a world-renowned school is never more than a short stroll away.

