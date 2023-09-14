United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Transforming digital engagement to suit futuristic cutting-edge technology; LalaVerse, the region’s leading techpreneurs in AI and VR unveiled its newest prodigy at the Dubai International City. The event held at Thinksmart Hub was abuzz with enthusiasm and cheers as Miss Lala, the first-ever virtual assistant and content creator in the Middle East set foot in the metaverse to confirm the beginning of an AI revolution.

LalaVerse’s move to match pace with Dubai’s inspiring journey to transform into a Smart City by 2025 was well-received by a discerning audience immersed in a virtual experience of futuristic digital engagement. The American ‘Quadintel’ Foundation report also suggests that the UAE’s metaverse market will skyrocket at a compound annual growth rate of up to 28%; where innovative prodigies like Miss Lala align strategically to complement the goal. Given the pace of technology change, the creator of LalaVerse and the human twin of Miss Lala, Fairouz Daoud takes a quantum leap in the metaverse. Her breakthrough innovation is set to redesign the innovation cycle of digital engagement to help brands create a virtual work environment that’s close to the real. With the ability to imitate human characteristics, Miss Lala is created to meet new highs in virtual engagement blurring the lines between her and her human counterparts.

Speaking of her innovation leading the metaverse to the next breakthrough moment; Fairouz Daoud said; “It is an overwhelming moment for me to unveil my dream project amidst an elite group of media professionals and content creators. Needless to say, the voice of Dubai Ahmad Haffar has taken this show to a whole new level and there couldn’t have been a better platform than ThinkSmart Hub to bring Miss Lala to you all. Miss Lala is creatively ambitious and aligned with tech innovation to offer trailblazing experiences. Starting now, Miss Lala will walk the digital aisles to redefine engagement and experiences with her unique offerings. An advanced interactive and innovative digital revolution awaits the interest of brands and entrepreneurs to change their brand narrative and channels of communication. I assure you all a thrilling ride through the next-to-real digital environment where knowledge meets technology to improve brand experiences.”

Highlighting the differences between currently available AI assistants and Miss Lala, Fairouz Daoud further added, “Establishing a virtually real existence for Miss Lala has been no easy task. This virtual assistance technology was designed and programmed by highly skilled professionals and experts to make her similar to me in appearance, capabilities, and knowledge. She creates distinctive assistance that’s far from being robotic and mundane from the current generation of AI assistants. She is as human as it can get to imitate and function in form, thoughts, decisions, and can even work on strategies.” LalaVerse’s tech innovation is set to help brands create virtual assistants that are equipped with functions and programs to shoulder digital engagement responsibilities. Fairouz went on to reveal LalaVerse’s next ambitious project in the pipeline; a digital commercial complex named ‘LalaVerse Mall’ hosting outlets, restaurants, and entertainment zones providing virtual shopping experiences that seem live and real.

Ms. Lina Husri (Founder, ThinkSmart Hub) expressed optimism saying: “I was delighted to hear about Miss Lala when Fairouz first shared the idea with me. While Thinksmart Hub has always worked with distinguished content creators to provide an unmatched springboard to catapult their engagement indexes, the idea of a realistic AI-driven virtual assistant got me in awe of this tech innovation. From then on, it has been a rollercoaster ride full of thrilling experiences to witness Miss Lala come to life and provide unmatched experiences in digital engagement. We hope that this collaboration makes a positive impact on brands to create an entertaining and knowledge-driven environment in the world of Artificial Intelligence.”

By effectively utilizing and optimizing AI, LalaVerse has pioneered in creating a digital future full of possibilities, thereby strengthening Dubai and the UAE’s position as a progressive leader in the field of digital technology.