Dubai, UAE – In a significant move that highlights the UAE’s growing ambition to lead the global AI race, Lakeba Group, the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), DoxAI, and AqlanX have signed a strategic agreement to establish the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence, the first of its kind in the region.

Catalyzed by the NextGen FDI, an initiative led by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, the Centre will help enable the private sector to support the nation’s wider mission of shaping its digital destiny through local talent, research, and infrastructure development. [https://www.middleeastainews.com/p/aqlanx-secures-10-million-funding]

“Through the NextGen FDI Initiative, we are creating a vibrant, dynamic ecosystem that will help us achieve our national vision, attracting the best companies and talents to build their businesses here. The AI Centre of Excellence will serve as a hub for fostering future generations of AI talent and support the UAE’s efforts in developing the economy and technologies of the future,” said HE Dr. Al Zeyoudi.

The Centre of Excellence is not just a regional first—it is a strategic enabler of the UAE’s AI sovereignty. At its core, the Centre represents a national commitment to developing and controlling the critical components of the artificial intelligence value chain: from data infrastructure and large models to specialized applications tailored to regional priorities.

The initiative is designed to foster homegrown capabilities by building AI tools, systems, and knowledge capital within the UAE’s innovation ecosystem. This includes nurturing local R&D, cultivating talent pipelines, supporting early-stage startups, and facilitating the creation of intellectual property that is rooted in local culture, language, and economic vision.

Rather than relying solely on externally developed technologies, the Centre will empower researchers and engineers to co-create solutions that are trusted, secure, and aligned with national objectives. From foundational Arabic LLMs to automation in critical sectors such as energy, healthcare, and education, the Centre supports a long-term roadmap of building trusted, exportable, and scalable AI from within.

This is not just about developing AI capabilities—it’s about shaping a sovereign digital future that reflects the UAE’s ambition to lead responsibly in the global AI economy.

The Centre of Excellence: A Launchpad for Innovation, Talent, and National Value

Housed within UOWD, the Centre will function as a multidisciplinary hub for applied research, public-private cooperation, and real-world innovation. Its key pillars include:

AI Talent Incubation – With deep integration of UOWD students and faculty, and guaranteed commercial pathways through the AqlanX ecosystem.

The Centre will also serve as AqlanX’s official R&D headquarters, operating in full alignment with the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 and Digital Economy Vision, reinforcing the Emirates’ push for global leadership in tech sovereignty.

Strategic Synergy: Academia x Enterprise x Nation-Building

Each partner plays a distinct and influential role in this venture:

UOWD provides the academic, research, and talent foundation—deeply embedded in the UAE’s innovation system.

provides the academic, research, and talent foundation—deeply embedded in the UAE’s innovation system. Lakeba Group contributes its global venture-building capability and strategic relationships with Intel and Microsoft.

contributes its global venture-building capability and strategic relationships with Intel and Microsoft. DoxAI brings sovereign-ready automation tools, engineering leadership, and product execution experience.

brings sovereign-ready automation tools, engineering leadership, and product execution experience. AqlanX leads commercialization, infrastructure integration, and regional scale-up, reinforcing its role as a national technology champion.

“This is a model of how academia, government, and enterprise must unite—not just to build AI—but to shape the future of civilization,” said Giuseppe Porcelli, CEO of Lakeba.

“This Centre marks a pivotal moment for the region’s AI future, accelerating innovation by developing home-grown talent, local IP, and deployable solutions that are born in the UAE and built for global scale. This is how nations achieve strategic autonomy through AI”, said Demetrio Russo, Co-Founder & CEO of AqlanX

A Platform for the Emirates. A Signal to the World.

The launch of this Centre marks a defining moment in the UAE’s evolution, from technology adopter to global innovator. As the world seeks trusted, inclusive alternatives to centralized Big Tech platforms, the AqlanX initiative offers a new path: one rooted in sovereignty, purpose, and regional pride.

Prof. Mohamed Salem, President, University of Wollongong in Dubai, said, “The AI Centre of Excellence will strengthen the UAE innovation ecosystem. It will be an engine of opportunity for students, researchers, and industries, and will create enduring value for the nation and its people.”

The inaugural event is scheduled to take place on November 17, 2025, with senior leadership from government, academia, and international tech partners in attendance.

The AI Centre of Excellence will strengthen the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and build sovereign capability. Uniting education, research, and industry will create enduring value for the nation and its people.