Muscat - Lahunna Oman and Salalem, a workplace readiness company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to complement the development of participants in Sidrah 2.0, a youth leadership program for Omani Women, for the future of work. The partnership will provide an unprecedented opportunity for Sidrah participants to catalyze their personal and professional growth through a highly engaging learning experience.

Phase II of Sidrah will run for three months and will see participants immersed in gamified challenges to stimulate their learning and growth. The online program is carefully curated to align with Sidrah’s objectives, and it will include weekly micro-learning courses that cover soft skills, personal development, digital literacy, financial literacy and leadership principles. This customized curriculum, online exams and competitions, will equip the young women with the necessary competencies to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and digital world.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Salalem in our shared vision to nurture Omani youth for the future," said Shatha Al Maskiry, Founder of Lahunna Oman and Director of Phase II of Sidrah 2.0. "This partnership will offer our participants an engaging learning experience with instant recognition to boost their confidence and also gain essential knowledge on soft skills, personal development, business conduct and digital literacy."

“The synergy between our AI-powered solution and the Sidrah program will create a unique capacity building approach that will help unleash the intrinsic potential in Omani youth and create the next generation of inspiring leaders” said Amin Al Husseini, Chairman of Salalem.

Through this collaborative effort, Lahunna Oman and Salalem are eager to support the preparation of youth for the future of work, and to become the next generation of innovative leaders and problem-solvers.

About Lahunna Oman

Lahunna is an independent initiative formed in 2020, with potential universal reach and application.

It aims to plant a seed to inspire, first locally, then regionally and internationally, the infinite possibilities of a woman’s value in society. The unconventional charm of Lahunna is evident in the method of its presentation and its delivery. In 2022, Lahunna Oman successfully executed multiple initiatives that are women-centric in partnership with Outward Bound Oman, City Center Muscat, Mubashir, Visa and Bank Muscat.

