Abu Dhabi, UAE: Calling all the ladies in the capital – mark your calendars for April 28 as Yas Waterworld’s long-awaited event ‘Ladies’ Day’ is set to return with a fun-filled splash all dressed up in pink! Taking place each Friday until November, this season’s series of the fan-favorite event promises a line-up of exciting activities including refreshing mocktail bars, funky new décor, as ladies will get the chance to groove the night away with tunes brought by a live female DJ every night.

Ladies’ Day is set to deliver the ultimate girls-only adventure at Water’s Greatest Playground. As always, guests will also be able to enjoy over 45 rides, slides and experiences in total privacy for a Friday to remember each week. To ensure the comfort of guests during Ladies’ Day, the waterpark will continue to enforce a strict no-phone policy with an all-female staff on the ground. Whether you're looking for heart-pumping drop down Liwa Loop, or a peaceful float down the Raha river, Yas Waterworld promises the most exhilarating water experiences for ladies.

Ryan Watkins, General Manager at Yas Waterworld, said: “Yas Waterworld’s Ladies’ Day has long been a staple event for women in the capital, and for good reason. Not only do we give our female guests an opportunity to enjoy our award-winning waterpark’s rides and slides with the utmost privacy and comfort – we are constantly working with our guest experience and operations teams to level up the experience and offer up something new and exciting. We have a whole slew of water-inspired surprises in store this time around and are sure that long-time fans and first-time guests alike will have a Ladies’ Day to remember at Yas Waterworld.”

Ladies' Day is designed to cater to all female guests of all ages. Whether visiting with groups big or small, women can enjoy aquatic excitement with complete peace of mind and privacy. Boys under eight are also welcome when accompanied by their mothers. So ladies – water you waiting for? Grab your swimsuits and head over to the UAE’s legendary waterpark for an unforgettable day of fun in the sun.

About Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi:

Located in Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

Home to more than 45 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld took home over 50 accolades from prestigious industry entities. Most recently in 2021, the waterpark was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Waterpark’ at the World Travel Awards and ‘Best Waterpark in the Middle East’ by the International Travel Awards. Yas Waterworld also won a Bronze award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021 for its ‘Underwater VR experience’.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

