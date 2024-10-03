Dubai: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the Indian multinational technology and engineering giant, showcased significant advancements in clean energy, electricity, and water systems at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which concluded today. L&T has been a strategic partner of WETEX since 2016, utilizing the event to connect with industry professionals from over 60 countries and gain insights into emerging trends in climate technology through various seminars. The company has highlighted its major projects across the Middle East, India, and beyond during this time.

Recent Projects in the UAE

In the UAE, L&T has successfully completed numerous substation and cabling projects for major utilities like DEWA and TAQA/TRANSCO, often ahead of schedule. “Among our recent achievements in Dubai are the first precast substation in the network, the first STATCOM project for dynamic reactive power compensation, and the first Digitally Optimized Substation (DOSS),” stated Mr. T. Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) at L&T.

L&T has also secured a major project to construct 400kV and 220kV substations aimed at integrating Abu Dhabi’s electricity network with energy-intensive industries. This project will ensure reliable power supply, enhance grid integration, and support a transition to decarbonized electricity as renewable energy sources grow.

“We maintain our leadership in power transmission and distribution, having successfully delivered 361 substations, over 6,200 km of transmission lines up to 400 kV, and more than 2,800 km of cabling projects,” Mr. Madhava Das elaborated. L&T's current portfolio includes over 75 substations, 2,152 km of transmission lines, and 41 km of cabling.

The company has also made notable strides in water management, completing over 10 projects valued at over $1 billion, including the UAE's largest sewage treatment plant in Jebel Ali and the strategic Ad Dakhiliyah water transmission project in Oman.

Renewables Business

L&T's newly established Renewables business is a key focus area, emphasizing the importance of decarbonized electricity in combating climate change. With the Middle East's ideal conditions for solar generation, L&T aims to highlight its advancements in solar power, targeting a cumulative capacity of 22 GWp (Gigawatt Peak).

The company is currently constructing Phase 6 of Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which includes an 1800 MWac solar photovoltaic plant covering 20 sq km. The project will feature two gas-insulated substations, high-voltage underground cabling, and medium-voltage distribution networks. Once operational, it is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 2.4 million tonnes annually.

-Ends-

About L&T:

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for over eight decades.

Middle East Media Contact:

K.T. Abdurabb – Head of Media Relations- Middle East| Larsen & Toubro, 4th Floor, Shaikh Abdullah Bldg. Post Box: 63671, Sharjah | United Arab Emirates |

Email: kt.abdurabb@larsentoubro.com;

Larsen & Toubro Limited

www.larsentoubro.com