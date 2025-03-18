Kyoto Network and G6T Group have announced plans to co-develop, finance, and implement technology-driven waste-to-value plants. These plants will upgrade various organic and inorganic waste streams into high-value products that can replace fossil-based products at competitive costs. The project aims to enhance waste management, food security, and water preservation and establish the UAE as a major player in the global Voluntary Carbon Market.

Advanced carbon dioxide removal technologies will be used to reduce the present carbon footprint significantly. The applied technologies will be eligible to issue accredited high-quality carbon credits that can be traded in the global carbon markets.

The partnership aims to position participating countries and industries as global leaders in this green sector and contribute to meeting the global needs for decarbonization.

The initiative will drive significant economic growth by creating green jobs across diverse sectors. By adopting cutting-edge processing solutions, countries will effectively tap into the economic potential of their biomass resources, ensuring substantial environmental and financial benefits.

The first joint project in the UAE will produce Engineered Biochar, a carbon-rich material made from organic biowaste using proprietary technology has been adapted to meet the specific requirements of the Middle East.

Engineered Biochar has been practically and scientifically proven to enhance agricultural yields in sandy, desert soils while positively impacting the climate. It can improve water and nutrient retention by up to 50%, reduce the need for harmful chemical fertilizers, and promote a natural soil metabolism. The partner’s technology is a UN IPCC accredited Carbon Dioxide Removal Technology. When applied to soil, Engineered Biochar acts as a carbon sink, preventing the stored CO₂ from re-entering the atmosphere for over 150 years.

“Our collaboration with G6T combines proven cutting-edge technology with sustainable financing to scale biochar production where it is needed most,” said Amro Zakaria, Co-founder and MEA Region Director of Kyoto Network. “By leveraging biochar’s ability to regenerate soil, we can transform degraded lands into fertile, high-yield agricultural zones—directly addressing global food security challenges.”

“The economic and environmental advantages of cutting-edge waste-to-value technologies are truly remarkable and will drive green growth. The engineered biochar initiative is just the beginning, and we have developed business solutions for other challenging waste streams. Our goal is to position the UAE and the Middle East as a hub for innovation in waste-to-value and carbon dioxide removal eco-systems.” said Dr. Harald Freissmuth, Co-Founder and Managing Director at G6TGroup.

“Our first engineered biochar plants in the region are expected to be operational by the end of 2025. As demand for accredited carbon dioxide removal, regenerative agriculture, and wastewater treatment increases, this partnership will place the region at the forefront of sustainable development and climate innovation.” said Ismael Soza Sanchez, Lead scientist at G6T Group.

About Kyoto Network:

Kyoto Network provides integrated support for the green economy, encompassing the entire value chain from carbon offset procurement and market development to the design, financing, and implementation of impactful sustainable projects, in partnership with governments, NGOs, and multinational corporations. Kyoto Network is based in the UK with operations in the UAE, Kenya, and Brazil.

About G6TGroup

G6TGroup is UAE-based and specializes in advanced carbon-dioxide-removal technologies and commercial business model development in waste-to-value for organic and inorganic waste streams. It provides ESG/sustainability services and collaborates with international R&D institutes.