Dubai: In the fast-paced world of short video apps, Kwai has emerged as a trailblazer, particularly in KSA and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Gaining remarkable traction through its innovative features, Kwai has amassed a large user base and set new standards for user engagement, safety, and localization.

Kwai's success in KSA and MENA is underscored by its staggering user metrics. With over 20 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) and more than 20 million short video uploads monthly, the platform boasts a thriving community of active creators. This high level of user participation reflects Kwai's ability to capture and retain the attention of MENA users.

What sets Kwai apart is its exceptional user engagement. With over 100 million comments per month and an astonishing 1 billion likes given per month, Kwai fosters a vibrant and interactive environment. Users spend an average of 60 minutes per day on the app, showcasing its unparalleled stickiness and appeal.

Kwai is committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for its users, particularly minors. Leveraging the cutting-edge HETU Model, Kwai swiftly and accurately understands and moderates content, processing over 7.5 million videos per day in China and 1 million videos per day in KSA and MENA. With an impressive Area Under the Curve (AUC) of 95%, the HETU Model efficiently detects and filters out harmful content, including pornography, violence, and substance use.

Kwai's proprietary AI model, KwaiYii, revolutionized content creation on the platform. Ranked top in Chinese Multi-Modal Learning for Understanding (CMMLU), KwaiYii exhibits exceptional learning capabilities. Users can effortlessly generate short video scripts with a single prompt in just 10 seconds, democratizing content creation like never before.

Kwai enhances user experience with the KOLORS Model, offering creative and personalized animation effects. Leveraging AI technology, KOLORS enriches interactions on the platform, fostering deeper engagement and connection among users.

Kwai's commitment to localization ensures that it resonates deeply with MENA users. Tailored product features, such as chat rooms and social gaming, cater to local preferences. A localized UI/UX design enhances user experience, making the app more intuitive and accessible. Kwai prioritizes diverse and culturally relevant content, showcasing aspects of the Saudi culture, including sports, games, tourism, and religion. With plans to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh and Dubai, Kwai reaffirms its dedication to the MENA market, further strengthening its ties with local communities.

In summary, Kwai's success in the MENA region is not just about numbers; it's about redefining the short video landscape through innovation, safety, and a thoroughs understanding of local culture and preferences. As Kwai continues to evolve and expand its footprint, it remains at the forefront of technological advancement and user engagement in the region.

