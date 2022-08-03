The short-form video sharing platform is officially ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO/IEC 27001 certified in multiple countries in the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast and South Asia

An independent third-party auditor performed a series of rigorous checks to confirm that Kwai’s controls, global security, and risk operations met the highest standards.

Jeddah, KSA: Kwai, one of the fastest-growing short-form video platforms in the world, has received the ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO/IEC 27001 certificates. These international standards prove that Kwai meets the highest international (data) security standards set by the certification.

Zhang Hua, Head of Kuaishou Information Security, said: “Achieving the ISO 27701 and 27001 certification is another step in our comprehensive security journey. Kwai will continue to increase investment in the field of information security, strengthen privacy security protection, continuously improve itself with technological and management innovation, deepen its information security compliance system, and provide users with more secure and credible services.”

Calvin Liu, Head of Kuaishou Compliance, Communication Experience and Partnership says: “This certification reflects Kuaishou's social responsibility and commitment to user information security, marking that Kuaishou has reached the international advanced level. The certification reflected on Kwai’s controls, global security, and risk operations meeting the highest standards and its advanced protection protocols, its development, infrastructure, operations, and services to users worldwide.”

ISO stands for the International Organization for Standardization. The ISO/IEC 27000 family is the globally recognized standard for information security, to recognise companies that provide continued confidentiality, integrity and availability of information as well as legal compliance. ISO/IEC 27701 is a privacy extension to ISO/IEC 27001 with additional requirements in order to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS).

The ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO/IEC 27001 requires that management systematically examines the organization's information security risks, taking account of the threats, vulnerabilities, and impacts. It certifies that Kwai has adopted an overarching management process to ensure its security controls continue to meet its needs on an ongoing basis.

Through its video sharing app, Kwai offers an easily accessible and empowering platform for content creators and influencers, and even regular people who are ready to share their skills – whether singing, dancing, cooking or DIY arts. Kwai leverages its superior machine learning algorithm to curate content streams based on users’ interests so they can enjoy a highly personalized feed of recommendations.