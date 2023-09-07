Dubai, United Arab Emirates -: "Kwai," the video application, is witnessing a surge in popularity across the globe, thanks to its myriad of features, particularly the live streaming feature. The application has seen a 15.4% increase in daily active users worldwide over the past year, reaching approximately 356 million users. It is projected to exceed 420 million daily active users by the end of this year.

Kwai's live streaming feature allows users to broadcast videos in real-time to their followers. This feature has gained significant popularity in the Middle East and North Africa as it provides a platform for users to connect with each other, share personal experiences, and broadcast diverse.

In this regard, Kwai reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for its users. The application includes various safety features, such as the ability to report inappropriate content and blocking users, in addition to collaborating with local partners to raise awareness about online safety.

With the continued growth of mobile internet usage in the MENA Region, Kwai is strengthening its position as a safe application for users. This commitment was echoed by Ma Da, General Manager for MENA business of Kuaishou International Business, KSIB: "We are excited to witness the growth of the live streaming feature in Kwai in the Middle East and North Africa. We believe that live streaming is a powerful way for users to connect, share their stories, and we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our users. We will continue to invest in features that make live streaming more enjoyable, engaging, and safe."

Ma Da also emphasized the risks of using smartphones while driving, a behavior that Kwai strongly discourages among all its users, as it can lead to serious road accidents.

According to specialized studies, live streaming users in the Middle East spend an average of 1.5 hours daily, watching live streams and 70% of live streaming users in the Middle East do so for entertainment, while 30% do it for learning or obtaining information. The number of live streaming users in the Middle East is approximately 200 million users across various applications, with the live streaming market in the region growing at a compound annual rate of 20%.

