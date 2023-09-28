Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KWAI, the world's leading short video platform, hosted a dinner on Friday in the presence of a delegation from the Company's headquarters in China and a host of social media influencers and media professionals. The dinner is in line with KWAI's commitment to strengthen communication with content creators and media outlets and providing a platform to share ideas and business.

The attendees exchanged ideas and insights on the latest updates in the world of digital content and discussed ways to enhance user experience on social media platforms while stressing the importance of privacy and adherence to community safety rules and standards upon posting content and sharing videos.

Ma Da, General Manager for MENA business of Kuaishou International Business, welcomed the attendees and said: "We are excited to have the opportunity to host this wonderful dinner and meet social media influencers who are actively contributing to the success of our platform. This meeting reflects KWAI's commitment to building sustainable partnerships and promoting communication with the MENA content creator community, and we look forward to enhancing our users' experience and delivering more innovative and enjoyable content."

Ma Da stressed the importance of direct communication with the platform users, building strategic partnerships and promoting collaborative projects with content creators in the Arab region. “We are deepening understanding of the requirements and aspirations of influencers and content creators KWAI while aligning our continuous development of features to the needs of our users.”

Ma Da shared that KWAI is witnessing a record growth in the number of users in the MENA region, while acquiring more than 650 million monthly active users globally. KWAI allows users to create, share and interact with short videos covering a multitude of topics to ensure a wide variety of content that meets the wants and needs of different segments of the digital community.

