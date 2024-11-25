Kuwait: Kuwait’s New Palace of Justice – POJ – project, a transformative development and architectural landmark, has been awarded the title of ‘MENA Winner’ in the Building Project of the Year category at the prestigious 2024 MEED Projects Awards, sparking a wave of national pride for elevating Kuwait’s standing on the world stage. This award-winning unique collaboration between the Amiri Diwan, the Ministry of Justice, and leading multidisciplinary consultancy firm Pace, underscores the powerful efforts and everlasting impact made with a Kuwaiti firm designing and building for Kuwait. The Palace of Justice plays a pioneering role in redefining Kuwait’s judicial infrastructure and stands as a milestone in the realisation of Kuwait’s Vision 2035.

Designed to be the largest judicial complex in the Middle East, the POJ integrates advanced design with powerful symbolism: its two cantilevered towers represent the scales of justice, while a solid plaza forms the foundation of strength. The design’s centrepiece—a golden geode inspired by Middle Eastern geometry—marries aesthetic elegance with function, establishing the POJ as a landmark in Kuwait’s architectural evolution.

Expressing his happiness with the firm’s latest prestigious award, Pace CEO, Architect Tarek Shuaib said, “We are honoured that the Palace of Justice has been so highly recognised by the MEED Projects Awards, which not only elevates Kuwait’s architectural reputation but also serves as a symbol of national excellence and achievement. This accolade embodies POJ’s success in achieving excellence in both construction and architectural impact, and its aligning with Kuwait’s Vision 2035 to advance infrastructure and community spaces.”

The MEED Projects Awards selected MENA winners across more than 12 categories, evaluated by the MEED Editorial team in collaboration with a panel of independent industry experts. The MENA winners, along with the winner of Project of the Year, were unveiled and honoured at the awards gala on November 20, 2024, at the JW Marriott Marina in Dubai, UAE.

In October, the POJ project was also named a ‘National Winner’ in the Building Project of the Year – Kuwait category of the 2024 MEED Projects Awards.

“From concept to construction, this project has been a collaborative journey aimed at honouring Kuwait’s legacy while building a future-ready judicial facility, with the MEED award highlighting our commitment to quality and innovation. We are thrilled to keep contributing to projects that exemplify the nation’s aspirations for a modern, purposeful architectural landscape”, concluded Shuaib.