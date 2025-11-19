Kuwait City: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced that the Kuwaiti Cabinet has approved the new Digital Commerce Law, marking a major milestone in developing Kuwait’s business environment and strengthening its position as a regional hub for the digital economy. The bill will now be submitted to His Highness the Amir for ratification before it comes into effect.

According to the Ministry, the new law provides a modern, comprehensive legal framework to regulate commercial activity in the digital environment, addressing existing legislative gaps and ensuring clear, future-proof rules that keep pace with technological change.

Key features of the law include:

A unified legal definition of the “digital merchant” and simplified online licensing procedures.



Legal recognition of electronic documents, contracts, and digital signatures.



Enhanced consumer protection and clear dispute-resolution mechanisms.



The introduction of a Regulatory Sandbox to support innovation and testing of emerging technologies.



Establishment of specialized Digital Dispute Resolution Committees for transparent, fast settlement of e-commerce conflicts.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Mr. Khalifa Al-Ajil stated:

“The Digital Commerce Law marks a pivotal milestone in Kuwait’s digital transformation. By creating clear and modern rules for online business, the law enhances transparency, strengthens consumer protection, and unlocks new opportunities for Kuwaiti entrepreneurs and investors alike.”

“With this legislation, Kuwait takes a decisive step toward building a competitive, innovation-driven digital economy that aligns with global best practices and reinforces the country’s position as an emerging regional digital hub.”

The Ministry confirmed that it will immediately begin coordinating implementation with other government bodies and the private sector to ensure a smooth transition to a safe and fully integrated digital business environment.