Guido Sibona, Vice President of Leonardo’s Eurofighter Programme, said: “I’m very proud to see Kuwaiti Air Force Eurofighter here in RIAT, one of the most important Air Show in the world. The Eurofighter Typhoons we have developed and produced for the Kuwait Air Force are the most advanced in the whole of the European program. In cooperation with the Italian Air Force we are providing the Country with an impressive air defence capability and we built state-of-the-art infrastructures in the Country to support and maintain a fleet of 28 aircraft.”

Col. Pil. Eisa Alrashidi, 7th Squadron Commander (KAF), commented: “The Kuwait Air Force is participating in the Royal International Air Tattoo for the first time since 1993, when we were flying the F/A-18C. This year, we're very proud to be returning with the most advanced Eurofighter Typhoon in world. The capability of this platform makes the Kuwaiti Air Force one of the best equipped Air Forces in the region. We are looking to start the OCU in Kuwait by the end of 2022 with the support of the Italian Air Force and Leonardo to build and maintain a quality pilot training centre for Kuwait”.

This multi-role fighter aircrafts have a package of capabilities on top of the previous Typhoon's enhancement programme, such as the Captor-E (E-scan) radar and several novelties in the weapon system that are bringing the Kuwait Air Force to the front-line of fighter technology.

On 5 April 2016, a contract between the Ministry of Defence of the State of Kuwait and Leonardo (acting as Prime Contractor Organisation) was signed. It was a true success for the Eurofighter Consortium, the partners companies and of the Countries System.

The agreement with the Kuwait MoD includes also services to operate the Eurofighter fleet at its best such as the design and construction of the infrastructures at the Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and a full logistic support services capabilities. This includes the supply of equipment and comprehensive training center for aircrew and ground crew based on the most advanced simulators to establish a pilot Operational Conversion Unit in Kuwait.

Eurofighter Kuwait programme is progressing in line with expectations and with success in terms of deliveries. Very soon another two aircrafts will be delivered by Leonardo to the Kuwait Air force bringing to six the fleet.

-Ends-