Kuehne+Nagel in the United Arab Emirates has received certification from the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), authorising the storage and possession of raw pharmaceutical materials at its facility in Dubai South. This complements the company’s existing licence to store medical products.

“This certification marks a significant milestone in strengthening Kuehne+Nagel’s healthcare and life sciences supply chain offering. It benefits customers across all stages of the production cycle in the healthcare industry,” said Leon Diradourian, GCC Cluster Managing Director at Kuehne+Nagel.

Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) is the UAE’s independent regulatory authority overseeing the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. As part of the licensing process, Kuehne+Nagel’s appointed pharmacist, Safa Alkhayat, underwent a formal assessment and was subsequently licensed to handle raw materials in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. This individual certification formed the basis for Kuehne+Nagel’s authorisation by the Ministry of Health to store pharmaceutical starting materials, including excipients and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Kuehne+Nagel in the UAE operates a 42,000 sqm fulfilment facility, including 25,500 sqm of temperature-controlled space dedicated to healthcare products. The site features cold chambers (2–8°C) and restricted-access chambers compliant with GxP standards, encompassing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Good Distribution Practice (GDP), and Good Storage Practice (GSP), supported by rigorous security protocols.