Hands-on experience for students in the logistics industry

Cairo / EG: - Kuehne+Nagel in Egypt has successfully partnered with top universities to provide undergraduate students with internship programs and support their professional development.

Kuehne+Nagel, one of the largest logistics companies operating in close to 100 countries, participates in several initiatives aimed at educational development and support of students.

In Egypt, the company cooperates with the German University in Cairo (GUC), Ain Shams University, and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport to provide internship programs for undergraduate students, known as the Kuehne+Nagel Egypt Youth Internship Program.

Each program lasts between one and three months, depending on the student’s academic background and interests, and provides an excellent opportunity to get real-life experience and insights in a logistics company operating at the global level. The company has already recorded increased interest from students wanting to join the next round of internships.

„We must invest time and effort in developing the next generation of professionals, who will soon become our colleagues, partners, and customers. I am happy to see the students proactively learning about the logistics industry and challenging the theory in the operational environment provided by our team in Cairo,” says Amir Alfy, Country Manager at Kuehne+Nagel Egypt.

Kuehne+Nagel in Egypt provides Sea, Road, and Air Logistics, as well as Project Logistics services. The company has been operating in the country since 1987 and employs over 100 highly experienced professionals.

-Ends-

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.