RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has signed two financial contribution memoranda with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). KSrelief will provide 2 million USD to Ukraine and 1 million USD to Sudan. These agreements highlight the continuous efforts to enhance the humanitarian system and ensure the efficient delivery of aid.

The memorandum to support the OCHA office in Ukraine comes at a critical time, as the region faces continued humanitarian challenges. This contribution will bolster OCHA's capacity to coordinate and deliver vital aid to affected communities, ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches those most in need.

In Sudan, the financial support will enhance OCHA's ability to manage and respond to complex emergencies, particularly in regions grappling with conflict and displacement. KSrelief's contribution is aimed at improving the coordination of relief efforts and supporting sustainable recovery initiatives in the region.

"Supporting OCHA's critical work in Ukraine and Sudan aligns with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's mission to contribute to global peace and stability through strategic partnerships and humanitarian assistance," said HE Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor – Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSRelief. "We aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by these crises."

“We are grateful to KSrelief for its timely and generous contributions to humanitarian aid efforts in both Ukraine and Sudan, where devastating conflicts have caused immense suffering and widespread displacement,” said Joyce Msuya, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. “At a time of dwindling resources, these funds will bolster OCHA's capacity to help bring vital relief to those in need.”

KSrelief continues to play an active role in supporting efforts worldwide to address humanitarian needs in crisis zones.

