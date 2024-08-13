Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE, a global leader in measurement technology, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Expo City Dubai. This strategic move underlines KROHNE's commitment to fostering innovation, supporting the UAE's dynamic economy, and contributing to sustainable development in the region.

A New Chapter in KROHNE's Middle East Journey

The new office, located in the iconic Expo City Dubai, the latest business freezone in Dubai and entirely built around sustainability as a core purpose, is a testament to KROHNE's dedication to enhancing its presence in the Middle East. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for advanced solution sales and customer-centric services, reinforcing KROHNE's position as a trusted partner in the region's industrial landscape. The facility will feature training facilities and a workshop to house minor repairs for the growing Services team as needed.

Chief Sales Officer Marco Rudelli expressed his enthusiasm for this significant milestone, stating: "The opening of our new office in Expo City Dubai marks a pivotal moment in KROHNE's journey in the Middle East. This location not only enhances our ability to serve our customers but also aligns with our commitment to supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable future. Expo City is a significant part of our legacy-building efforts, as it positions us at the heart of a vibrant, forward-thinking community. We are excited to deepen our ties with key partners in the UAE government and the private sector across energy, water, and all industries we operate in."

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Expo City Dubai is a hub for innovation and has a clear commitment to advancing sustainable best practice – values that are shared by KROHNE. With an enabling free zone environment and strategic location at the centre of Dubai’s future growth, Expo City continues to welcome like-minded entities from around the world. We are delighted to welcome KROHNE to our thriving business community and look forward to working together to drive sustainable solutions in the region, for the benefit of both people and planet.”

Frank Janssens, Vice President of KROHNE Middle East and Africa, emphasized the importance of this expansion: "Our new office represents a significant investment in the UAE and it makes me very proud to be here for this moment. It allows us to be closer to our customers, understand their needs better, and deliver tailored solutions. We are committed to building a lasting legacy in the UAE, focusing on sustainability and innovation."

Jay Gadhavi, General Manager of KROHNE Solutions Middle East, added: "Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at KROHNE. Our new office in Expo City Dubai provides an ideal setting for us to innovate and collaborate on sustainable solutions. By being part of this vibrant community, we are well-positioned to engage with key stakeholders and drive meaningful change. We are committed to leveraging our expertise to support the UAE's ambitious sustainability goals and contribute positively to the global sustainability agenda."

A Commitment to Sustainable Innovation and Partnership

KROHNE's new office in Expo City Dubai will not only serve as a base for the company's operations in the UAE but also as a centre for training and development. The facility will focus on developing cutting-edge technologies that support sustainable industrial practices. By situating its office in Expo City, KROHNE is poised to build closer ties with key partners in the UAE government and the private sector, fostering collaborations that span energy, water, and other critical industries.

ABOUT KROHNE

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

For further information please contact:

Jonathan Ashton

Head of Marketing and Communications

KROHNE Solutions

Expo City Dubai

Sustainability District, 6 Mangrove Quarter A

Unit 1 Second Floor

P.O. Box 17344

Dubai

United Arab Emirates