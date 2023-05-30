Alliance first met at COP27 in 2022 and is building towards actions for COP28 in Dubai, UAE

Green industrialization practices to be defined and rolled out based on thinktank findings

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE, leading global manufacturer of industrial measurement and metering technology, today announces its membership of the global business coalition the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization. The 102 year old family-owned German company has been making positive and consistent sustainable business decisions for the last few years and joining this group is a logical progression as they can use their might in the supply chain and through R&D prowess to develop better ways to operate around the world and reduce carbon emissions.

The continued participation of leading industries in groups like this can benefit business opportunities for green industrialization and highlight the importance of collaboration in developing strategies and sharing best practices to cut industry emissions. About 25% of global GDP is produced by the industrial sector, which also emits around 28% of GHG emissions. Partnerships based on dialogue and actions are crucial for industrial stakeholders to best address the challenges and opportunities of a clean energy transition. A multi-stakeholder platform enabling such exchanges and collaboration can accelerate global climate action. Joining up alongside other industry leaders such as Siemens Energy, TAQA, Technip Energies, EDF Renewables, Tata Steel and Repsol ensures a strong guiding hand in taking positive action.

“We are proud to be continuing our journey towards net zero by 2045 or sooner alongside a strong alliance of solid industry players, brought together by the influential global entity IRENA. As part of the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and with our focus very much on driving action in the build-up and aftermath of COP28, our efforts and actions in the alliance are sure to move us closer to carbon neutrality goals around the world. All of us are pulling in the same direction for a better tomorrow,” added Frank Janssens, Vice President of KROHNE Middle East and Africa.

For more information on the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation please visit: https://www.irena.org/

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

As a family-owned century-old entity KROHNE has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just and fair energy transition towards net zero. KROHNE is a proud member of IRENA’s Alliance For Industry Decarbonisation and is AHK’s Sustainability Series partner for 2023. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

