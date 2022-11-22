Al Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: KROHNE Middle East and Africa, one of the leading global manufacturers of process instrumentation, demonstrates its continued sustainable innovation commitment to the Middle East, by joining industry partners and peers at the region’s first produced water-specific event. Produced in partnership with Saudi Aramco in collaboration with the Produced Water Society, the 3-day symposium held in Al Khobar has gathered together leading players in oil and gas searching for and delivering solutions to tackle the produced water issues of today.

KROHNE, leveraging its long heritage and expertise in the oil and gas and water resource management sectors, has been able to reinforce technological credentials and share their expertise with the gathered business leaders. Key topics under discussion have revolved around technological, sustainable and collaborative solutions in converting a previously-considered waste product into a reusable commodity, reducing overall wastage of water produced as part of the oil production process.

Running for three days, from 21st to 23rd November 2022, the event provides an excellent opportunity for public and private sector stakeholders to experience and engage with the latest and greatest the industry has to offer. KROHNE will also host a roundtable session on Wednesday 23rd November 2022 on the pertinent and practical topic of “High Pressure Flow Measurement Of Produced Water For Re-Injection” for interested parties to understand KROHNE’s unique perspective and capabilities, allowing for knowledge exchange and potential partnerships to emerge.

Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa, said: “KROHNE Group has played a key role in the oil and gas industry for decades around the globe. Our technological expertise has made us a reliable partner, enabling our partners and customers to measure critical readings throughout the oil and gas process and today we face increasingly finite resources that need to be optimised. We are facing a perfect storm of regulation and sustainable conscientiousness across industries today and KROHNE is well-placed to support informed decisionmaking as we continue to measure the facts.”

For further information, read: https://www.meproducedwater.com/

-Ends-

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

For further information please contact:

Jonathan Ashton

Head of Marketing and Communications – Middle East & Africa

KROHNE Middle East

LOB 15 401

P.O. Box 17344

JAFZ, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mail: J.Ashton@KROHNE.com