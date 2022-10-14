Dubai: KPMG Lower Gulf has signed an MoU with the UAE Cyber Security Council, to raise awareness of cyber safety among students across the nation and help create a safe and strong cyber infrastructure in the UAE.

The signing ceremony was held at GITEX 2022 in Dubai in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and Timothy Wood, Partner and Head of Cyber Security at KPMG Lower Gulf.

Last year, the UAE introduced major amendments to its Cybercrime Law with a new Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 covering crimes committed online, including an article punishing anyone using or luring children with illicit content.

The MoU will allow both KPMG and the Cyber Security Council to collaborate, develop and execute nation-wide campaigns in the coming year to educate UAE students, and ultimately ensure a safe and secure online environment for them.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government said: “The UAE leadership has always had a mission to strengthen the vital cyber sector, build confidence in the youth who will be the leaders of tomorrow, and empower them with the tools to contribute to our future in digital growth. The MoU aims to create awareness of cyber threats so they can navigate the digital world with confidence."

Tim Wood, Partner and Head of Cyber Security at KPMG Lower Gulf, said: “The UAE has always put digital growth at the top of its priority, spearheading world-leading initiatives including within the metaverse. Today, cybersecurity is more crucial than ever, so UAE youth can benefit from the rich opportunities being created for them in the digital world. Our collaboration will strengthen the level of awareness amongst children and provide them with tools to safely navigate the online landscape.”