Dubai: At the WETEX sustainability exhibition in Dubai, KPMG Lower Gulf announced that it has joined the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, combining KPMG’s industry-specific, business-centric approach with the power of SAP’s market-leading technology to help clients fast-track their digital transformation journeys with the aim of becoming future-ready businesses.

As organizations continuously strive to transform and the demand for cloud-enabled technology solutions steadily increases, business-led, tech-enabled solutions also become increasingly in demand to help organizations modernize and drive future success. The KPMG digital transformation suite of solutions and services provides access to leading practice operating models pre-configured on SAP, along with human-led leading practice implementation.

By joining the SAP PartnerEdge program, KPMG aims to aims to help clients accelerate business transformation, enable generative AI adoption, and enhance transparency on ESG to help organizations become agile, data-driven, and resilient businesses. The SAP PartnerEdge program also enables members to leverage the power of the SAP ecosystem and gain access to a wide range of enablement tools and support to facilitate building quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

Fady Kassatly, Partner and Head of Digital and Innovation at KPMG Lower Gulf said: “AI is accelerating at a faster speed than anything we have ever witnessed in our modern time. To remain ahead of the industry, it is crucial for organizations to adopt cutting edge technologies, address critical ESG challenges and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director of SAP UAE, added: “The SAP PartnerEdge program enables KPMG to expand and elevate its client services, giving it a further competitive edge in the market. SAP was a pioneer in developing Business AI that is relevant, reliable and responsible, and embedding this technology in our solutions, alongside sustainability metrics and powerful data capabilities. We believe KPMG has the expertise necessary to guide its clients in successfully implementing these essential technologies to deliver swift results, future-proofing their operations while boosting innovation and growth.”

With more than 6,000 existing SAP-specialized consultants across the KPMG global network of member firms, KPMG professionals are helping clients to increase capabilities, drive sustainable growth, and open up broader cloud-enabled opportunities.



Accelerating business transformation – The KPMG digital transformation suite, called ‘Connected. Powered. Trusted.’, includes KPMG Powered Enterprise, an outcome-driven, functional transformation solution which aims to drive rapid transformation and efficient time-to-value for clients. KPMG Powered Enterprise enabled by SAP is rooted in KPMG professionals’ extensive knowledge of the SAP technology landscape and experience managing S/4HANA implementations for clients. Powered Enterprise takes a holistic approach which considers the various aspects and impacts of functional transformation to help organizations become more responsive, resilient, and competitive.



Enabling increased transparency on ESG – By combining KPMG professionals’ business-first approach and sustainability tracking tools running on SAP software, KPMG specialists are helping clients embed sustainability data into core business processes to generate actions from insight into ESG data. This includes helping to improve forecasting and planning, as well as data management, which aims to increase efficiencies with ESG reporting and improve balanced decision making.



Tapping into the revolutionary power of SAP Business AI – KPMG professionals are helping to build AI into clients’ core business processes — connecting finance, supply chain, procurement, sales, marketing, human resources, and IT. KPMG specialists combine experience gained from many functional transformations and AI initiatives with in-depth knowledge and experience in SAP technologies.

KPMG’s cloud-first strategy, industry-specific investments, and integrated multi-disciplinary capabilities, combined with in-depth experience in achieving measurable results with SAP cloud solutions, enables KPMG specialists to offer clients improved speed to value and help transform modern digital businesses.

