Kuwait: In a significant step towards reinforcing its leadership and service capabilities, KPMG Kuwait has announced a series of senior promotions across its practice areas. This year’s promotions include one Partner, two Associate Partners, and four Directors, reflecting the firm’s continued commitment to nurturing talent and driving excellence across its core service lines.

The promotions enhance KPMG Kuwait’s leadership bench across Audit, Management Consulting, Risk Consulting, Deal Advisory, and Accounting Advisory Services, positioning the firm to better serve its clients through its multi-dimensional service model.

At the forefront of this year’s promotions is Ali Abbas, who has been elevated to Partner – Risk Consulting. Ali has been with the organization for nearly 20 years and brings deep expertise in enterprise risk, internal audit, and governance advisory, and has played a pivotal role in expanding KPMG’s risk consulting footprint in Kuwait and the wider region.

Joining him in senior leadership roles are Essam Ahmed, promoted to Associate Partner – Accounting Advisory Services, and Imran Shaik, promoted to Associate Partner – Deal Advisory Services. Both have demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical acumen in their respective domains, contributing significantly to the firm’s growth and client impact.

Alongside the Partner and Associate Partner promotions, the firm also announced the elevation of four individuals to Director positions: Moiz Multhan Wala and Dina Rizakallah from the Audit team, Johaane Cabraal from Risk Consulting, and Ohanes Makdissian from the Management Consulting team. These promotions further strengthen the firm’s leadership depth and reinforce its commitment to developing high-performing teams across all service lines.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rasheed Al-Qenae, Managing Partner, KPMG Kuwait, said:

“I am proud to announce the promotion of Ali Abbas to Partner, along with Essam Ahmed and Imran Shaik to Associate Partner roles. These individuals have consistently demonstrated excellence, integrity, and a deep commitment to our clients and our people. Their elevation reflects our strategic focus on building a resilient and future-ready leadership team that can deliver high-quality services across sectors. I am confident that their continued contributions will further strengthen our position in Kuwait”

Zubair Patel, Partner and Head – Tax & Corporate Services and Head of People, KPMG Kuwait, added: “These promotions are a testament to the depth of talent within KPMG Kuwait. Ali, Essam, and Imran have shown remarkable leadership and have been instrumental in driving innovation and client value in their respective areas.

As we continue to grow and evolve, having such leaders at the helm ensures we remain agile, inclusive, and impactful in everything we do. Furthermore, the promotions also underscore our firm’s continued investment in its people and its commitment to building a future-ready organization.” Concluded Zubair.