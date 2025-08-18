Dubai, UAE – Kotak Mahindra (International) Limited (“KMIL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, today announced that it has been granted a license by the Securities and Commodities Authority (“SCA”) - the capital markets regulator of the United Arab Emirates - to conduct Investment Fund Management and Portfolio Management activities.

With this approval, KMIL becomes the first Indian firm to receive this license from the SCA, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of cross-border financial services. This development paves the way for the launch of UAE-domiciled funds for retail investors, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional financial and investment hub.

“We are honored to receive this license from the Securities and Commodities Authority. It is a testament to our enduring commitment to the UAE and our vision of fostering globally integrated, transparent capital markets,” said Mr. Shyam Kumar, President and Head, Kotak International. “India’s economic momentum continues to attract global interest, and through this license, we are excited to offer UAE retail investors access to our India-focused investment strategies - enabling them to participate in one of the world’s dynamic and resilient markets. We will offer India-centric investment options to help investors diversify their portfolios.”

KMIL intends to leverage this license to support the growth of the UAE’s investment fund industry by offering retail-focused solutions. The company plans to launch funds aligned with its successful UCITS (Luxembourg-domiciled) and India-domiciled strategies, with subscriptions expected to open for UAE investors by the final quarter of CY2025.

This license reflects Kotak Group’s dedication to co-operate with global regulators to enhance accessibility of capital markets to a larger set of investors. With regulatory approvals in India, the USA, UK, Singapore, Mauritius, and the UAE, Kotak continues to expand its international presence and contribute to the robust financial ecosystems.

About Kotak International

Kotak International is the global business arm of the Kotak Group connecting international investors with India's vibrant growth story. With over 30 years of experience and an AUM of USD 6.08 Billion (as of 30th June 2025) the firm offers a comprehensive suite of asset management, advisory, and investment solutions to global clients seeking exposure to Indian markets.

Kotak International has a global presence in key financial hubs - Singapore, London, New York, Dubai, and Mauritius - and operates via the following subsidiaries of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited:

- Kotak Mahindra Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (KMAMS)

- Kotak Mahindra (UK) Ltd. (KMUK)

- Kotak Mahindra Inc. (KMInc)

- Kotak Mahindra (International) Ltd. (KMIL)