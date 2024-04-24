Nairobi: Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Acyberschool to train one million Kenyans on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, aiming to position Kenyan youth at a vantage position in creating and thriving in the hybrid digital economy jobs across Africa and beyond.

The MoU, which was signed at the ongoing Connected Africa Summit 2024 will be implemented in five years, with both parties collaborating in resource mobilization of resources required to make the partnership successful.

Speaking after the signing, John Paul Okwiri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KoTDA noted that the partnership will augment the Jitume Digital Skills program and accelerate digital skills development in the country.

“Today was a very exciting day for us because in partnership with Acyberschool, we have been able to sign an MoU to train Kenyan youth on AI, emerging technologies, and cybersecurity solutions training. This means that in the near future, we shall enhance our ability to have more jobs in the digital space.” Said Okwiri.

“The program will be done in phases and our target is to train one million youth. This is a key target for us, and we believe through mobilizing resources together, we shall be able to augment our key efforts in Jitume programs,” he said.

While urging Kenyan youth to take advantage of the training, Evalyn Oloo, CEO, Acyberschool and Chairperson, Africa Cybersecurity and AI Foundation (ACAIF) noted that the MoU will help young Kenyans to acquire skills required be ready for the future of jobs.

“Cybersecurity and AI are emerging areas which are key in the new digital jobs. We are training Kenyans for the future of work, and I would like to encourage all young people to take this opportunity, train and acquire the relevant skills required to thrive in the digital industry.” she said.

The conversation aligned to the rallying call made by African ICT industry during the Connected Africa Summit 2024 to leverage on young people and advance the digital space. Already, Konza Technopolis, ICT Authority and TVET Authority are spearheading the Jitume Program training together with the private sectors in an endeavor to provide specialized training and resources to support the growth of digital technologies in Kenya.