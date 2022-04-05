DUBAI, UAE – CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Kodak Alaris with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most prominent and forward-thinking partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is awarded to an elite set of vendors that deliver the best of the best to solution providers, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

This annual guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

“Partners are critical to our success, which is why we continue to invest in partner enablement and provide our resellers with the tools and training they need to be profitable in today’s competitive marketplace,” said Maia Mosillo, Global Channel Marketing Director at Kodak Alaris. “Receiving this honor from CRN for the fifth time, validates our commitment to working with partners to build specialized capabilities and solving customers' unique business challenges, together. We are very proud to have a strong partner network and that we continue to attract new members to our 5-star rated partner program.”

Matt Solomon, CEO of Kodak Alaris partner, Advanced Imaging Systems, added: “We value the partnership we’ve held with Kodak Alaris for over two decades. Scanners from Kodak Alaris offer best-in-class image capture quality and the complementary software offering is unparalleled. But what sets them apart as a vendor is their superior account management, partner resources, and their dedication to the channel. Together we bring the ultimate customer experience.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

