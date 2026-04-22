Abu Dhabi, UAE: As GCC economies continue to advance national transformation agendas and build knowledge-based industries, Knowledge Group has released its inaugural primary research study, “Understanding GCC Talent Patterns: Insights, Strategic Findings, and Workforce Pathways to Sustainability.” Developed under the organisation’s MENA Workplace Index initiative, the study provides a data-driven view of workforce dynamics and talent sustainability across the region.

Conducted with insights from 1,780 participants across the GCC, the research examines workforce engagement, productivity, retention intent, competency gaps, and development practices. The findings show that while 83% of professionals express pride in their organisation and 75% report emotional connection, far exceeding global averages, only 47% envision a long-term career with their current employer. This engagement-retention gap emerges as a key challenge for organisations seeking to build sustainable talent ecosystems.

The research also highlights structural dynamics shaping workforce sustainability, including an 82% expatriate workforce composition, limited access to formal talent assessment for more than half of respondents, and capability gaps in innovation and cultural intelligence, competencies critical for advancing national transformation agendas and diversification strategies.

Dr. Ahmad Badr, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Group, said: “This research provides an evidence-based roadmap for leaders across the GCC. While organisations are seeing strong workforce engagement, increasing mobility highlights the need to convert short-term commitment into long-term retention. Strengthening career pathways, expanding access to assessment-based development, and investing in future-ready capabilities are essential. To harness the full potential of their workforce and support national transformation goals, organisations must move beyond traditional engagement initiatives and build robust talent management systems that translate today’s engagement into tomorrow’s sustainable capability.”

The report outlines practical recommendations to support organisations in strengthening workforce sustainability, including enhancing career architecture, addressing future skills gaps, expanding assessment access, developing national talent pipelines, and building data-driven HR intelligence systems. These insights are designed to help organisations align workforce strategies with long-term economic and human capital development objectives across the GCC.

As the region accelerates efforts toward diversification and innovation-led growth, the research provides organisations with actionable insights to navigate evolving talent patterns and strengthen workforce resilience for 2026 and beyond.

About Knowledge Group

Knowledge Group is a regional, research-driven Learning & Development and Consulting firm focused on enabling organizational transformation. With nearly two decades of experience, the organization has been at the forefront of delivering insight-led, practical solutions tailored to evolving business needs across the region.

Through a consultative approach, Knowledge Group partners with organizations to design and deliver customized Learning & Development, Talent Management, and Consulting solutions that create measurable impact. Each engagement is aligned to strategic priorities, ensuring real business challenges are addressed with precision and relevance.

Supported by a global network of experts, Knowledge Group combines research, industry insight, and hands-on expertise to develop high-impact interventions that strengthen performance, build capability, and support long-term growth.

250+ In-house Faculty Members

400 Global Thought Leaders

600 Expert Partners Worldwide

2006 Established

6M+ Hours of Training Delivered

160,000+ Professionals Trained

17 Industries Served

19 Countries Reached

For more information about ‘Knowledge Group’, please visit the website: https://www.kgc.com

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Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Knowledge Group

Reem Al Taie ; rtaie@webershandwick.com

+971 2 449 4457