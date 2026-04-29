Advancing the regions’ logistics talent pipeline

Abu Dhabi, UAE: As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for trade, logistics and supply chain innovation, Knowledge Group has collaborated with The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) International to expand access to globally recognised professional education programmes across the MENA region. The partnership aims to support the development of a future-ready operations workforce and enhance resilience and efficiency of supply chain ecosystems.

The collaboration brings together Knowledge Group’s regional learning expertise with CILT International’s global education framework. CILT International offers internationally recognised qualifications, designed to support professionals at different career stages, with flexible learning formats including taught programmes, distance learning and e-learning.

Dr. Ahmad Badr, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Group, said: “Strengthening professional capability in supply chain and logistics is increasingly important as organisations across the region navigate evolving operational demands. Working with CILT International enables us to broaden access to globally recognised learning pathways that support workforce development and help organisations enhance operational capability across the sector.”

The programmes will provide development opportunities for individuals entering the logistics and transport field, while supporting practitioners seeking to enhance leadership and operational capabilities.

Ruth Francis, Director of Education and Membership at CILT International, said: “Professional education plays a critical role in strengthening the capability of the global supply chain, logistics and transportation workforce. By collaborating with Knowledge Group, we are expanding access to internationally recognised professional learning that supports individuals and organisations as they respond to the evolving demands of our sector.”

With more than 20 years of experience in leadership and workforce development, Knowledge Group has supported over 170,000 professionals across 19 countries, delivering research-led learning and customised talent development solutions across a wide range of sectors. Through its regional reach, the organisation will facilitate wider access to CILT International’s qualifications for both emerging and experienced professionals.

About Knowledge Group

Knowledge Group is a regional leader, with extensive experience supporting and reinforcing the operational capabilities of the Middle East and North Africa region’s workforce and its private and public organisations. Through our solutions in Training & Development, Consulting, Special Projects, and Outsourcing, Knowledge Group has built a vast range of services to support our clients’ individual requirements. We are agile in the way we apply this knowledge and create solutions, utilising the full breadth of our unique experience to craft a bespoke solution that exceeds expectations. Our expert faculty and staff of more than 200 deliver serious industry and regional experience, while we also draw in the best of the world’s knowledge through partnership with select international education and consulting companies, alongside more than 400 global associates with specialist expertise. This means we can draw on a vast knowledge base wherever we operate to deliver highly professional solutions for our clients.

For more information about ‘Knowledge Group’, please visit the website: https://www.kgc.com

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About CILT International

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport is the leading professional body for everyone who works in supply chain, logistics and transportation. We are a global family, representing professionals at all levels across all sectors, dedicated to giving individuals and organisations access to the tools, the knowledge and the connections vital to success in the logistics and transport industry.

Founded in 1919 with a mission to improve industry practices and nurture talent, the Institute supports over 33,000 members across 40 global branches. Through our educational suite, our strong community and our commitment to high standards, we help professionals at all stages of their careers develop their expertise and access new opportunities

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Knowledge Group

Reem Al Taie

rtaie@webershandwick.com

+971 2 449 4457