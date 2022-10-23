United Arab Emirates – UAE-based company Knowledge E and Zendy exhibited at Frankfurt Book Fair 2022, meeting with partner publishers, and showcasing Zendy’s extensive digital library from October 19th to the 23rd.

With a history spanning over 500 years, Frankfurt Book Fair is a global hub connecting authors, publishers, and readers, offering networking opportunities and contributing immensely to forging innovation in the industry.

With millions of credible Open Access publications across all disciplines and in more than 80 languages, Zendy aims to demonstrate its ease of access and research tools, which simplify browsing academic content. Today, more than 25, 000 knowledge enthusiasts from 130 countries use Zendy as a research platform

With many of Knowledge E’s efforts and services focused on empowering researchers and academics across different regions and cultures through publishing, digital learning, and other services and solutions, the company’s operations and goals strongly tie into this year’s FBF theme, which highlights the transformative power of translation.

Frankfurt Book Fair 2022 met with Knowledge E Founder and CEO, Kamran Kardan and other professionals from the Knowledge E and Zendy teams to learn more about all the educational solutions on offer for publishers and innovators in the sector.

“Our partnerships with top-tier publishers have enabled us to create many equitable solutions and services and offer them to users and clients. We value these professional relationships and look forward to meeting and connecting with various academic and publishing entities at the world’s largest book fair,” said CEO of Knowledge E CEO and Zendy Co-founder Kamran Kardan.

