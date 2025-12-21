

As part of its ongoing commitment to engaging with youth and supporting student-led initiatives, Gulf Bank has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Engineering Club at Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST). The agreement covers the sponsorship of the Club’s various activities and events for a period of one year, in addition to providing training opportunities for outstanding students, contributing to the development of their academic and practical skills.

In this context, Gulf Bank is participating in the “Winter Engineering Week,” organized by the Engineering Club at GUST and running for a full week starting December 21. The event features the participation of a number of small and medium-sized enterprises and retail outlets, reflecting the Bank’s support for entrepreneurship and its commitment to strengthening youth participation in economic and community activities.

Commenting on the occasion, Gulf Bank Chief Marketing Officer, Najla Aleisa, stated that supporting youth and small and medium-sized enterprises represents a core pillar of the Bank’s strategy. She emphasized Gulf Bank’s dedication to strengthening partnerships with educational institutions and student organizations to empower young people, prepare them for the labor market, and enhance their financial literacy at early stages of their academic journey.

Gulf Bank ensured a strong presence at the university through an interactive booth designed to introduce students to the benefits of the red youth account and the red Plus prepaid card. The initiative also aimed to encourage students to adopt an active and balanced lifestyle that combines financial awareness with a modern way of living.

The Bank’s booth witnessed strong interest from students keen to learn more about Gulf Bank’s banking solutions, particularly the red youth account and the red Plus prepaid card, both of which are specifically designed for university students. These offerings provide a range of benefits that help students manage their financial resources efficiently from the start of their academic journey.

These solutions aim to equip young people with essential financial skills through tools that support expense tracking, budgeting, and informed financial decision-making. Students expressed significant interest in the features offered by the account and prepaid card, including card control, exclusive offers, rewards on purchases, and invitations to selected events that enhance their lifestyle and align with their aspirations.

The red youth account represents a cornerstone of Gulf Bank’s youth-focused strategy, offering benefits that go beyond traditional banking services by integrating rewards, entertainment, and educational experiences. This approach encourages responsible financial behavior in line with the expectations of the digital generation. Meanwhile, the red Plus prepaid card provides a safe and easy-to-use payment solution, offering young customers a practical financial experience within a structured and secure framework.

During its participation, Gulf Bank also supported the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, aimed at raising financial awareness among students, enhancing their understanding of banking rights and responsibilities, and educating them on ways to avoid financial fraud.

Gulf Bank’s participation in this initiative forms part of its comprehensive strategy to support youth and build long-term relationships by understanding their evolving needs and offering products and services that support their future aspirations. Through direct engagement with students within their educational environment, the Bank continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner in their academic and professional journey.