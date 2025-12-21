Doha, Qatar: Qatar Exports, powered by Qatar Development Bank, announced the outcomes of the Qatar-Kuwait Trade Mission, held on 9–10 December 2025 at The St. Regis Kuwait, with the participation of more than 35 Qatari companies representing a wide range of industrial and commercial sectors. The mission attracted strong interest from Kuwaiti companies and served as a strategic platform to strengthen trade ties between the two countries and explore new cooperation opportunities in an active market with growing demand for Qatari products and services.

The business-to-business (B2B) meetings between Qatari companies and Kuwaiti importers, distributors, and wholesalers delivered promising initial outcomes. More than 360 B2B meetings were held, and over 400 visitors attended across the two days. The value of potential deals exceeded QAR 281 million, reflecting the Kuwaiti market’s interest in Qatari products and their competitiveness across industrial and consumer sectors.

Qatari participation reflected strong sector diversity, including building and construction materials, spare parts and vehicle services, paints and construction chemicals, electrical cables, chemical products, food, plastics and packaging, as well as oil and gas and paper products. This diversity enabled Kuwaiti companies to explore a broad selection of high-quality, competitive Qatari products.

The mission comes amid steady growth in economic relations between Qatar and Kuwait. In 2024, bilateral trade reached approximately QAR 11.16 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% since 2019. Qatari exports to Kuwait also recorded significant growth, reaching QAR 8.2 billion in 2024. This continued growth highlights strong opportunities to further expand cooperation in the future.

Qatar Exports continues its efforts to help Qatari companies expand into regional markets. This mission marks another milestone in a series of successful trade missions aimed at opening priority markets for Qatar-based companies and supporting Qatari exporters through trade missions focused on networking and partnership building. The results achieved in Kuwait this year reaffirm Qatar Exports’ vital role in diversifying Qatar’s export base and strengthening the presence of national companies in GCC markets, in line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar Exports, powered by Qatar Development Bank (QDB), plays a vital role in advancing Qatar’s economic diversification agenda by supporting the growth of Qatari products and services in global markets, empowering local exporters, and enhancing the international competitiveness of Qatari offerings.

In line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar Exports offers an integrated suite of programs and services, including export readiness development, export growth initiatives, and tailored financing solutions such as buyer credit and export credit insurance. Qatar Exports also leads proactive efforts to promote Qatari products and services globally through participation in international exhibitions, trade missions, and the provision of detailed market research and intelligence.

Qatar Exports facilitates access to new markets, supports the formation of sustainable trade partnerships, and enables Qatari enterprises to expand their global footprint across priority export destinations.