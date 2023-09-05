Dubai - Knight Frank is thrilled to announce the extraordinary growth and success of its Strategic & Consulting team in the UAE. Over years, the team has solidified its position as an influential entity in the fields of Real Estate, Healthcare, and Education Services, achieving exceptional success through its strategic collaborations with clients. Our team excels in delivering expert guidance within the domains of Real Estate, Healthcare, and Education.

With a focus on fostering enduring client partnerships, the team has propelled its growth trajectory year after year. Armed with deep insights and a global perspective, the team offers unparalleled investment and development advice across a diverse array of asset classes. By delivering actionable insights, the team empowers clients to make informed decisions that align with their investment objectives. Operating across multiple geographies, including the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, the team's expertise is strengthened by its intimate understanding of regional market dynamics.

Shehzad Jamal, Partner – Head of Strategy & Consulting - Real Estate, Healthcare and Education says: "As the Head of Strategy and Consulting for Real Estate, Healthcare, and Education in the UAE, I am proud of our team's talent for building lasting client relationships. They use global insights to give excellent investment advice, helping clients align with their goals. Working across the region they grasp local market trends, giving them a unique advantage. Their aim is to empower clients with market driven insights and support to allow them to make informed decision.”

The Healthcare and Education team at Knight Frank comprises a multi-disciplinary group of professionals, including medical experts, financial analysts, industry specialists, and real estate professionals. This holistic approach enables the team to provide comprehensive advice to clients on development, expansion, operator search, and transactions. Covering a wide spectrum of geographies, including the GCC and Africa, the team's insights are both globally informed and locally relevant, ensuring clients make informed decisions in these critical sectors.

Echoing on this sentiment, Dr Gireesh Kumar, Associate Partner- Healthcare Advisory says: “GCC and Africa has grown remarkably, becoming a central focus of plans for governments across the MEA region. Guided by visionary initiatives and wholehearted support, the sector has beckoned substantial private enterprise, a force that in select domains is displaying hints of maturation, subsequently fostering consolidation. Driving this growth are our dedicated Healthcare experts with experience in providing advisory services for public and private sector healthcare projects with value more than USD 80 billion.”

Incorporating a global perspective enriched by an astute comprehension of local market dynamics, the Strategy & Consulting team for Real Estate, Healthcare, and Education in the UAE is uniquely positioned to provide exceptional guidance. This empowers clients to make informed decisions that are pivotal in driving their success.

About Strategy & Consulting – Real Estate, Healthcare & Education, UAE

We provide investment and development advice across all major real estate asset classes, with a focus on providing actionable insights that will accelerate achievement of your investment objectives.

Over the years, the Healthcare sector within Middle East & Africa has witnessed exponential growth as it is a prominent component of the government’s mandate. Government-led initiatives and encouragement have led to significant amount of private sector investment, which in some markets is showing signs of maturity and is resulting in consolidation.



Cognisant of the fast-paced changes in the market, Knight Frank has developed a dedicated Healthcare Team, which comprises medical, healthcare operations management, corporate finance and real estate professionals to serve the Middle East & Africa regions.



Knight Frank has a dedicated team of Education advisory and real estate experts, specialising in preschool, primary and secondary schools (K-12), tertiary (higher education), vocational and special education related consultancy.



By utilising local market knowledge and leveraging our global network, we demonstrate to our clients a deep understanding of the issues facing the education sector. Assisting and advising operators, investors, owners, property owners, developers and capital market players on a full spectrum of services from market entry to transaction support services.