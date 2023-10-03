Cairo, Egypt – Knight Frank, the leading global property consultancy, is proud to announce the opening of its first office in Egypt, strategically situated at the heart of Cairo in Al Zamalek. This milestone marks the intersection of Cairo's expanding East and West urbanizations, underscoring Knight Frank's commitment to serving the dynamic Egyptian real estate market. Alongside this momentous launch, the firm also unveiled its exclusive signature report, Destination Egypt.

The launch of Knight Frank's Egypt office represents a significant step into the country's thriving real estate sector. With over 125 years of global expertise, Knight Frank is poised to offer a world-class portfolio of real estate consultancy services, including Strategy & Consulting, Marketing Consulting, Project & Development Services, Building Consultancy, Property Asset Management, Commercial Offices, Retail Advisory, Occupier Strategy & Solutions, Healthcare & Education Consultancy, Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism, Industrial and Logistics and Data Centres Consultancy.

Leading the Knight Frank team in Egypt are industry veterans who have played pivotal roles in the local real estate sector's development. Zeinab Adel assumes the role of Head of the Egypt office, while Tamer Elfiky, Partner - Head of Operations, Egypt, will oversee the operational aspects of the business.

William Beardmore-Gray, Senior Partner and Group Chair says: “I am delighted to announce the opening of our office in Cairo, a dynamic and important market. This expansion of our presence in Africa, complementing our business in the Middle East, further strengthens our ability to be where our clients need us and provide best in class advice across the continent to both local and international organisations.”

Echoing on the sentiment, James Lewis, Managing Director of Knight Frank, expressed enthusiasm for this expansion, stating, "This expansion comes at the request of our Middle Eastern clients who seek our insights into this dynamic market. Egypt's rich history and thriving real estate market offer immense growth potential. This also marks the launch of Knight Frank's first office in North Africa, expanding our continental Africa network to 10 countries, with regular assignments in 50 African territories annually."

Zeinab Adel, Head of Egypt, added, "As we celebrate the launch of Knight Frank's inaugural office in Egypt, I am filled with immense pride and enthusiasm. This new chapter signifies our commitment to making a significant difference in the real estate landscape. It represents a beacon of hope, a promise of growth, and an optimistic outlook on the transformative journey we are embarking upon. Our presence here is a testament to our belief in Egypt's potential, and we are dedicated to forging a path of promise and prosperity."

Unveiling Exclusive Destination Egypt Flagship Report:

In conjunction with the launch of the Egypt office, Knight Frank proudly presents its highly anticipated flagship report, "Destination Egypt." This comprehensive report not only celebrates our entry into Egypt but also aligns with the resurgence of the Egyptian real estate sector as regional emerging star.

Knight Frank points to the fact that 16% of Egypt’s GDP is driven by real estate and construction activities, making the sector particularly important behind oil and gas (24% of GDP) and tourism and hospitality (12% of GDP) as the country begins to emerge from a period of economic challenges.

Key Highlights from the "Destination Egypt" Report:

Egypt has consistently attracted substantial investments from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. To name a few, In 2022, Saudi PIF invested US$ 15 billion, while in 2023, Sky Real Estate committed US$ 1 billion. Furthermore, UAE investments are projected to reach US$ 35 billion by 2025, with Egypt Kuwait Holding investing US$ 170 million.

The residential sector remains a focal point for investors, both domestic and international. In 2022 alone, Cairo attracted US$ 20 billion in real estate investments, with US$ 16 billion allocated to the residential sector.

The Destination Egypt signature report reveals that 94% of respondents with investable assets exceeding US$ 1 million are keenly interested in purchasing property in Egypt, with 56% expressing a desire to make their purchases within the next year.

To provide valuable insights into real estate investment sentiments in Egypt, Knight Frank conducted a survey in collaboration with YouGov. This survey engaged 258 GCC nationals with varying net worth levels, shedding light on their attitudes and appetite for real estate investment.

As Knight Frank spreads its wings in Egypt, the firm's commitment to excellence, global expertise, and strategic insights is poised to redefine the Egyptian real estate landscape and contribute to its continued growth.

About Knight Frank:



Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy. Headquartered in London, the Knight Frank network has 487 offices across 53 territories and more than 20,000 people The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants. For further information about the Firm, please visit www.knightfrank.com.

In the MENA region, we have strategically positioned offices in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt. For the past 13 years, we have been offering integrated residential and commercial real estate services, including transactional support, consultancy, and management.

Understanding the unique intricacies of local markets is at the core of what we do, we blend this understanding with our global resources to provide you with tailored solutions that meet your specific needs. At Knight Frank, excellence, innovation, and a genuine focus on our clients drive everything we do. We are not just consultants; we are trusted partners in property ready to support you on your real estate journey, no matter the scale of your endeavour.

Let's connect socially - find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information and to explore how we can be your partners in property, please visit our website at https://www.knightfrank.com/egypt

For all Media and PR inquiries, please contact:

Roksar Kamal, Press Manager

Roksar.kamal@me.knightfrank.com​​​​​