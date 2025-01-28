Kuwait – KNETCO, a leading provider of telecom solutions, infrastructure, and emerging digital technologies, has marked a year of exceptional achievements in 2024. Under the visionary leadership of its management, KNETCO successfully exceeded its sales goals, reinforced its leadership position in telecom and infrastructure projects, and advanced its capabilities in next-generation technologies.

Key Milestones of 2024

Sales Growth Exceeding Targets

KNETCO achieved a stellar 103% of its annual sales goal, showcasing the company’s strong market presence and its commitment to delivering top-notch solutions. This milestone reflects the trust customers place in KNETCO’s services and its ability to meet the growing demand for innovative telecom and infrastructure solutions.

Continued Leadership in Telecom and Street Lighting Infrastructure

KNETCO solidified its leadership position in the telecom and infrastructure sectors, delivering high-impact projects across Kuwait. The company’s successful execution of telecom networks and street lighting systems has contributed significantly to the country’s digital and urban development, aligning with Kuwait’s Vision 2035.

Expansion of Digital Services

KNETCO launched a suite of cutting-edge digital services in 2024, aimed at enhancing user experiences and providing substantial value to its clients. These innovations further strengthen KNETCO’s role as a key enabler of Kuwait’s digital transformation, enabling businesses to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive environment.

Advancing 5G Technology

KNETCO continued to lead the charge in 5G technology advancements, working on the deployment of next-generation networks to enhance connectivity and support Kuwait’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. The company’s strategic focus on 5G is setting the foundation for the future of smarter cities and more efficient business operations.

Fostering a Positive and Productive Company Culture

KNETCO’s growth in 2024 was also driven by its commitment to fostering a positive company culture. The company placed a strong emphasis on employee well-being and satisfaction, resulting in higher productivity, engagement, and overall employee happiness. This positive culture has been a key factor in the company’s outstanding achievements and continues to fuel its success.

CEO’s Vision

“We are proud of the remarkable progress we’ve made in 2024,” said Khaled Samy Hall, the CEO of KNETCO. “Our commitment to delivering high-quality services, embracing digital transformation, and empowering our workforce has set us on a strong path for continued growth. We are excited for what lies ahead and remain dedicated to shaping the future of Kuwait’s telecom and infrastructure sectors.”

Transforming Telecom and Infrastructure

Throughout 2024, KNETCO focused on strengthening its telecom infrastructure and smart city solutions. Investments in next-generation technologies like LiFi and the development of sustainable, intelligent urban solutions have positioned KNETCO as a key player in the country’s future growth.

Innovative Digital Solutions

KNETCO’s innovations in digital solutions are paving the way for smarter businesses and cities. The company’s commitment to developing and integrating the latest technologies has not only enhanced customer experiences but has also supported businesses in Kuwait in reaching their digital potential.

Looking Ahead

As KNETCO moves into 2025, the company is focused on building upon its achievements. With strategic investments in people, technology, and infrastructure, KNETCO is poised to continue leading the way in telecom, digital services, and smart infrastructure solutions across Kuwait and the wider region.

About KNETCO

KNETCO is a leading company specializing in telecom solutions, infrastructure development, and digital technologies. With a strong track record of success and a commitment to innovation, KNETCO is positioned as a trusted partner for businesses and governments, offering cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation and improve the quality of life for communities.