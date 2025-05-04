In partnership with bp Oman, Outward Bound Oman in collaboration with the SME Development Authority announced the launch of “Wa’ed” programme, to empower Omani startups in the fields of technology and innovation, aiming to contribute to their growth and sustainability.

The programme targets 100 Omani entrepreneurs from startups and students companies and offers them with a comprehensive training experience in three phases, with each phase focusing on developing skills that support the growth and sustainability of their companies such as leadership, communication, teamwork skills as well as collaboration, innovation, and environmental stewardship, by combining both indoor and outdoor training activities.

Mohamed Al Zadjali, Acting Executive Director at Outward Bound Oman, said: "Our partnership in the ‘Wa’ed’ programme reflects the importance of collaboration between government sector, private sector, and civil society, unifying efforts to serve the entrepreneurship sector, which is a key component of the Sustainable Development Goals in the Sultanate of Oman. "

Ibrahim Al Hinai, Social investment manager at bp Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, commented: "Empowering local capabilities is a key focus at bp Oman, and supporting Omani start-ups growth plays a crucial role in this. This programme will work with various promising Omani start-ups, allowing them to expand, develop, and grow, which will further enhance Oman’s economy and contribute to building a stronger community."

Qais Al Tobi, Vice-President of Finance and Investment at the SME Development Authority and General Supervisor of the Rising Omani Startups Programme, added: “The ‘Wa’ed’ programme represents a practical model of integration between government entities, the private sector, and civil society to support the entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem in the Sultanate of Oman. It reflects our commitment, through The Rising Omani Startups Programme, to empowering Omani entrepreneurs and building their leadership and managerial capacities. We firmly believe that enhancing youth skills directly contributes to creating startups capable of competing both locally and globally, in alignment with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.”

About bp Oman:

bp has had an upstream presence in Oman since 2007.

Block 61 ownership: bp 40%; Makarim Gas Development Limited (OQ) 30%; PTTEP 20%; PC Oman Ventures Limited (PETRONAS) 10%.

Block 61 has the capacity to deliver around 35% of Oman’s total gas demand.

Our social investment programmes aim to support the development of Omani people, economic diversification, and job creation.

Since the launch of the social investment programmes in 2014, we have positively impacted the lives of over 202,000 people through more than 150 initiatives.

About Outward Bound Oman:

Outward Bound Oman is an educational not for profit foundation established by ministerial decision and is part of the international Outward Bound community that started in Wales in 1941.

Outward Bound Oman uses the mountains and deserts of Oman in their courses to help develop people from all walks of life. Through their partners, they are able to run adventurous and challenging outdoor learning programmes that equip people with valuable skills for education, work and life.

They work with young people from both inside and outside of Oman, and help them become more confident, effective and capable at school, college and in the workplace.

In addition, they also deliver training and professional development programmes for a growing number of leading companies in the region, as well as bespoke leadership and team development courses.

Outward Bound Oman was first established in the UK in 1941, and now operates in 33 countries around the world. Oman is the first Arabic speaking nation to set up an Outward-Bound operation to develop and challenge its human resource to ensure Vision 2040 becomes a reality.

Since being established in Oman in 2009, Outward Bound Oman has delivered training for more than 16,000 individuals in a variety of courses to different age groups starting from school students through Skills for Life course, enhancing the employability of young people throughout the Sultanate in the Next Generation course, and it also provide bespoke training courses for the emerging talent and leadership teams of many leading companies and institutions in Oman.

