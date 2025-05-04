Muscat: Reinforcing its leadership within the nation’s finance sector, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, was recently honoured with the prestigious ‘Excellence in Innovation & Business Growth’ Award at the OER Business Excellence Awards 2025. The ceremony took place in the esteemed presence of Chief Guest, His Highness Sayyid Mohammed bin Thuwaini Al Said, and under the patronage of His Excellency Shaikh Salim bin Mustahail Al Mashani. This recognition highlights National Finance’s remarkable growth journey, solidifying its position as the trusted Partner for Growth with an impressive 49% market share. Mr. Ahmed Al Mawali, AGM – Head of Retail and SME at National Finance, graciously accepted the award on behalf of the company.

The OER Business Excellence Awards, a highlight of the OER Business Summit 2025, is a platform that celebrates the outstanding achievements of businesses and corporations across various sectors, in the midst of senior government officials, industry leaders, and top executives. National Finance’s recognition on this distinguished stage underscores the company’s commitment to embedding excellence in every facet of its operations. This accolade reflects the company’s strategic focus on fostering growth through innovation, delivering unmatched customer experiences, and continuous operational improvement.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “At National Finance, we are honoured to receive the Award for Excellence in Innovation and Business Growth, a recognition that strengthens our standing as a trusted financial partner for both retail and corporate customers. This award highlights the success of our operational frameworks and strategic initiatives, which have driven the exceptional growth we have achieved in recent years. Furthermore, such accolades inspire us to persist in our pursuit of excellence, motivating us to continually refine our operations and services to deliver the highest standards for our valued customers.”

The company has consistently led the charge in driving innovation and digital transformation, harnessing the power of technology to elevate service quality and promote financial inclusion across diverse segments. In addition, National Finance has proactively integrated a suite of digital automation tools across its internal operations to enhance overall efficiency and streamline processes. These innovations are a key part of the company’s strategy to optimize costs, strengthen risk management, and improve operational efficiency. The digital solutions include automated lead management systems, complaint resolution platforms, and streamlined documentation processes, all designed to support the company’s commitment to providing exceptional customer service while driving operational excellence.

National Finance’s receipt of this prestigious title further solidifies its position as a leader in the finance sector, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to sustainable growth, and strategic expansion. This recognition underscores the company’s dedication to providing unmatched financial solutions to communities across the nation, as it continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.