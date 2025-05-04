Muscat – The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025, securing the titles of Oman’s Best Private Bank and Best for High-Net-Worth (HNW) Customers. These awards underscore NBO’s commitment to delivering tailored financial solutions and comprehensive wealth management strategies, while providing personalised experiences for its clientele.

Commenting on the recognition, Ali Mustafa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager – Head of Private Banking and Segments at NBO said, “This recognition is a testament to our long-standing commitment to building a wealth management offering that reflects the needs, values and ambitions of our clients. We view private banking not as a product, but as a relationship; one built on trust, expertise and an evolving understanding of what matters most to our customers. These awards affirm that our approach continues to resonate and we remain focused on delivering with purpose and precision.”

NBO’s Private Banking offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored for High Net Worth and Ultra-High Net Worth individuals. These include global investment funds, structured products, securities brokerage, systematic investment plans, global investment advisory, trade execution, wealth planning, trust services and diverse financing options. The bank's team of consultants leverages the latest technology and industry insights to assist customers towards long-term financial well-being.

Complementing this, NBO Sadara Priority Banking provides customers with exclusive benefits such as dedicated personal relationship managers, tailor-made investment opportunities, preferential rates on bank charges, competitive interest rates on savings and more.

These titles reinforce NBO’s role in shaping Oman’s private banking sector, highlighting its agility, reliability and deep understanding of customers' aspirations.​ NBO continues to focus on strategic investment advisory, digital-first services and client-centric planning to strengthen long-term relationships and build trust with customers who value stability and excellence.

For more information on NBO’s Private Banking and Sadara Priority Banking services, please visit www.nbo.om or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.