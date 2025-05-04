Doha, Qatar – AlRayan Bank proudly concluded its participation as Diamond Sponsor of the Qatar CSR Summit 2025, held under the patronage of leading national institutions and attended by prominent figures from government, business, and civil society. The event served as a key platform for dialogue and collaboration on advancing sustainability, social development, and ethical corporate practices in Qatar and the wider region.

During the summit, AlRayan Bank was honored with the “Best CSR Initiative in the Banking and Financial Sector” award in recognition of its impactful and sustained contributions to community development, environmental stewardship, and social inclusion.

This achievement crowns a year of dynamic CSR engagement by the bank, including its far-reaching Ramadan 2025 initiatives, which supported a range of charitable organizations such as the Dreama Orphan Care Center, Qatar Cancer Society, Qatar Autism Society, Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs, and Qatar Charity’s Debtors Program (Al Gharimeen). These partnerships empowered some of the most vulnerable groups in society and reflected the bank’s core values of equity, empathy, and shared prosperity.

AlRayan Bank’s broader CSR strategy includes initiatives in financial education, sustainability, and cultural enrichment. The bank has delivered Islamic finance lectures and cybersecurity workshops at Qatar’s leading universities, launched inclusive programs such as a sign language workshop, and activated its NEXT Innovation Lab during Qatar Sustainability Week to explore digital solutions for ESG impact alongside global partners like Microsoft and Mastercard.

Commenting on the bank’s participation and award, Ms. Eman AlNaemi, AGM, Corporate Communications at AlRayan Bank, stated: "Our Diamond Sponsorship of the Qatar CSR Summit 2025 reflects our long-standing commitment to supporting platforms that advance national dialogue on sustainability and responsible leadership. Receiving the award for Best CSR Initiative in the Banking Sector is a powerful recognition of the impact we strive to make every day. At AlRayan Bank, we remain dedicated to delivering initiatives that create real value for society, support the national vision, and reaffirm our role as a responsible financial institution deeply rooted in Islamic values."

AlRayan Bank’s participation in the CSR Summit complements a year marked by strategic sponsorships that reinforced its community-first vision, from supporting national heritage events like Seniar Fishing Festival and the Sirah Exhibition, to backing educational and youth development programs at local universities.

With this award, AlRayan Bank strengthens its position as a leader in sustainable banking and a trusted partner in shaping Qatar’s social and economic future.