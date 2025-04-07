Johannesburg: Customers traveling with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines can now use the new Share Item Location feature to privately and securely share the location of their AirTag or Find My network accessory with KLM customer service to more quickly locate lost or delayed bags and reunite them with customers.

“At KLM, we continuously strive to improve the travel experience of our passengers. This integration of Share Item Location with AirTag fits seamlessly with that ambition. Every lost suitcase is one too many and we want to tackle that in an innovative way. This contributes to higher customer satisfaction and reduces baggage claim costs and the workload of tracing baggage,” says Barry ter Voert, Chief Experience Officer.

To share the location of their AirTag or Find My network accessory with the airline, customers can first generate a Share Item Location link in the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. KLM has made it possible for customers to easily add this link to the existing online process for reporting lost baggage. For customers’ privacy and security, location sharing will automatically end as soon as a customer is reunited with their bag, can be stopped by the customer at any time, and will automatically expire after seven days.

Share Item Location is built on the Apple Find My network, a crowdsourced network of over one billion Apple devices that use Bluetooth wireless technology to detect missing devices or items nearby and report their approximate location back to the owner. The entire process is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, so no one else, not even Apple or Find My Network accessory manufacturers, can view an item’s location or information.



To experience the new Share Item Location feature, customers should verify that their Apple device is running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 or later.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

For over a century, KLM has been a pioneer in the airline industry. KLM is the oldest airline still operating under its original name and aims to be the leading European network carrier in customer-centricity, efficiency and sustainability. The KLM network connects the Netherlands with all of the world’s key economic regions and is a powerful engine driving the Dutch economy.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is part of the Air France–KLM Group. KLM is also a member of the global

SkyTeam Alliance, which has 19 member airlines.

For more information about KLM, please visit https://www.klm.com/.