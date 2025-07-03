Muscat — SalamAir has signed a five-year agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to operate 33 weekly flights to Fahud and Marmul Airports, starting July 1. The flights will serve PDO employees, ensuring efficient and reliable transport between key operational hubs.

SalamAir CEO Adrian Hamilton-Mans said the renewal reflects PDO’s confidence in the airline and underscores SalamAir’s commitment to expanding domestic services with its modern fleet.

PDO Managing Director Dr Aflah al Hadhrami highlighted the partnership’s role in supporting Oman Vision 2040 goals, including economic diversification and sustainability.

SalamAir currently operates 13 Airbus aircraft and plans to expand its fleet to 25 by 2028. PDO is Oman’s leading oil and gas company, producing most of the country’s crude oil and natural gas. This partnership will be beneficial not only for SalamAir and PDO but also for Oman as a whole, supporting the country’s economic diversification, sustainability goals, and overall national development under Oman Vision 2040.

