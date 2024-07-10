Visitors can enjoy authentic Spanish cuisines at its six restaurants, indulge in wellness at The Arabian Spa, and even take a break in its snow plaza adding to the charm and allure of their stay

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kleindienst Group, a leading global business conglomerate and master developer behind The Heart of Europe, announced the launch of Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts, on the World Islands, Dubai. The AED 1 billion five-star hotel draws inspiration from the architectural marvels of the Spanish resort town of Marbella, and is poised to bring the complete Costa Del Sol experience to the UAE with its distinct Andalusian-inspired design.

The hotel is surrounded by half a million square metres of 9 different types of coral reefs that house over 30 types of fish. The kilometre long raining street winds around the hotel, bringing a cooling downpour on the streets every few minutes.

Guests can experience authentic European cuisines at one its 6 restaurants: Descanso, its signature restaurant that offers Live cooking stations, Live entertainment and signature sangrias; Casa Bougainville, that offers small, somewhat delicate appearing tapas that burst with flavours and texture; The Citrus Gem with its unique café experience, offers its guests a selection of light bites, pastries, and authentic Spanish coffee; Arenda Dorada, meaning ‘beautiful sand’ is the hotel’s beach and pool restaurant that transports guests back to the idyllic beach clubs of Marbella; the Challet Sierra, hotel’s Après ski bar is further enhanced by the Snow Plaza experience, adding an extra layer of excitement and authenticity to the après-ski ambiance.

Crowning the gastronomic possibilities, is the Carmen Amaya Bodega bar, named after the famous Spanish Flamenco dancer. This venue is intended to be a hidden gem offering a unique experience as a destination for wine, cheese, and bites, in which the passion behind the Flamenco comes to life and immerses the guests into a true and authentic Spanish Bodega Bar experience. For its guests seeking wellness time out, the hotel also brings an authentic hammam experience at The Arabian spa. There is solace to be found in its cave-like architectural style and a menu of multiple massage treatments.

The property will feature various pricing options, catering to diverse preferences and requirements. Investors into the project will find it highly rewarding as well, with assured and guaranteed returns on investment of 8.33% per annum, for 12 years. With only limited units being released, and the prices on The World Islands on a continuous upward trajectory, this opportunity is likely to be extremely popular with investors from UAE and overseas markets alike.

Josef Kleindienst, Chairman of Kleindienst Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating: "We could not be prouder of this new project. The Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection is a testament to our commitment of delivering exceptional experiences that are also true to our commitment to sustainability. We envisioned a destination that provides a unique cultural escape with experiences that are authentically Spanish, right here in Dubai. We have been conscious of our commitment to making our projects environment friendly, with employment of solar power and adoption of policies aimed at zero discharge of microplastics. This is just the beginning of our journey to redefine regional hospitality standards."

The 150-key luxury hotel, will be IHG Hotels and Resorts’ first Vignette Collection on the World Islands, and is set to bring Spanish living with its gardens that provide an oasis of calm for daily meditation, sunken courtyards, citrus and olive groves and the Après Ski bar that bring alive the magic of Andalusia. Guests at The Marbella Resort Hotel will have the option of choosing from any of the suites, chalets or cabanas that face the sea, the snow plaza or the famous raining street.

Guests can experience a distinctive boutique retreat, where beach parties, water sports, open-air sea-breeze restaurants, pristine beaches, mesmerising sunsets, vibrant coral reefs, exhilarating diving adventures, and authentic culinary delights converge seamlessly with signature spa offerings for a truly unforgettable Spanish escape.

Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection, will have the distinction of being the first hotel with private coral reefs for its guests, allowing them to explore the stunning underwater world in a truly immersive manner. Visitors will also experience snorkelling and diving. These reefs will attract diverse marine species, including angelfish, anemonefish, lionfish, and green turtles, as part of the broader coral reef master plan for The Heart of Europe.

Kleindienst Group is renowned for its commitment to creating ground-breaking and sustainable developments. With Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection, the group continues its legacy of offering unparalleled experiences. The group has sustainability as a cornerstone of its values, integrating eco-friendly practices such as 100% solar power utilization, zero microplastic discharge policies, sustainable landscaping with no pesticides or fungicides, and employment of techniques for coral breeding to aid in reef restoration and marine biodiversity conservation.

About Kleindienst Group & The Heart of Europe

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,500 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations.

To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, for latest updates.

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometres off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels, and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled raining street and the region’s first Coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – voco™ Monaco Dubai. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites, and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened voco™ Monaco Dubai, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/.

