Dubai, UAE: After the successful launch – and resounding success – of its Monaco-inspired hotel, the Kleindienst Group is set to add a second Nice-inspired property to its Côte d’Azur stable. Part of the Heart of Europe development located on the World Islands just off the coast of Dubai, Nice Hotel has now completed construction, having achieved the Nakheel Completion Certificate.

With projected annual yields of 8.33%, the hotel presents an incredibly attractive investment opportunity, backed by the powerhouse that is the Kleindienst Group, a strategic market leader in both the hospitality and innovation spheres.

The ambitious Heart of Europe is a case in point. With its floating villas, stunning beachfront properties, contemporary rooms and opulent villas, a coral restoration programme and even climate-controlled streets – this is a Eurpoean-inspired megaproject that defies convention and demands attention. It is also a benchmark in sustainability, fusing luxury with environmental consciousness through marine conservation and energy-efficient design.

Nice is the second hotel within The Heart of Europe, a waterfront development with a track record of strong occupancy rates, revenue growth, and guest satisfaction. As such, it presents a valuable investment opportunity for those seeking high-yield hotel room ownership with proven profitability. Attractive returns aside, buyers can benefit from a turnkey service, wherein operations will be fully managed independently with no day-to-day responsibilities for investors.

“This is a rare opportunity to invest in a thriving hotel property with a solid performance history,” says Mr Josef Kleindienst, Chairman of The Heart of Europe. “Our strategic location, strong brand reputation and high occupancy rates make this an exceptional choice for investors seeking both short-term returns and long-term value appreciation.”

Owners will also benefit from an array of hospitality benefits, including complimentary stays and priority bookings, plus proximity to the hotels, restaurants and other amenities on The Heart of Europe.

Now in its pre-opening stages, the 264-key Nice Hotel will offer deluxe and premium rooms, plus three types of suites, ranging from 603 sq. ft. to 1216 sq. ft., including Étoiles Rooms, Suite de Prestige Types 1 & 2 and the expansive Nissa La Bella Suite that will be located on the ground floor.

A vibrant, fun and unapologetically bold destination, Nice promises a truly experiential stay – from its indulgent cuisine and exhilarating watersports to its trendy boutiques, yacht and pool parties and seasonal carnivals. The property channels French Riviera vibes, where guests can spend the day amid bustling street markets before heading over to all-night beach parties alongside other global revelers. This is la bonne vie at its most refined.

Hotel property investments – especially those strategically placed in high-demand leisure destinations – are a lucrative and stable source of income. The booming hospitality sector and thriving travel and tourism scene in Dubai, combined with the competitive positioning of the Kleindienst Group make this an investment that is not only sound and strategic, but also stylish, sustainable and sophisticated.

Moving forward, the group has an expansion plan that includes, but is not limited to, the five-star Cannes and St Tropezboutique hotels as part of Côte d’Azur; the Floating Lido, which will be the world’s first luxury underwater vessel resort inspired by Venice; ultra-private and limited-number beach palaces on Sweden Island; and waterfront villas inspired by Bauhaus architecture on Germany Island among others.

The Nice hotel room ownership programme offers consistent revenue streams, capital appreciation, and access to a hospitality brand that is known for its excellence in service and guest experience, its use of state-of-the-art technology, and its prowess in developing properties for discerning investors.

About Kleindienst Group

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,500 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations.

To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, for latest updates.

About The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometres off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels, and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled raining street and the region’s first Coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – voco™ Monaco Dubai. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites, and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened voco™ Monaco Dubai, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/.

About Nice Hotel

The Nice Hotel is an adults-only luxury escape within the Côte d’Azur resort on Main Europe Island, inspired by the vibrant spirit of the French Riviera. Featuring 264 keys, including premium suites and exclusive private lounges, the hotel overlooks the Grand Azur Pool and a bustling beach. Designed for experiential stays, it will offer the ultimate party destination with live music, festivals and beachfront glamour.