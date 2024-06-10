Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kleindienst Group headquartered in Dubai – the visionary developer of The Heart of Europe project and a leading global business conglomerate with a diverse portfolio comprising property development, construction, hospitality, property brokerage, and corporate business centres – has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RAK Ports to establish a maritime facility in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

This state-of-the-art shipyard will comprise of four sections. The first section called the “Viking” section – will include the design and construction of a 144-meter giga-yacht, the first ever of its kind to be built outside of Europe.

With the construction of this giga-yacht, Ras Al Khaimah will join the ranks of the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy, as the fourth region in the world capable of constructing giga-yachts, and the first destination in the entire GCC region capable of building giga-yachts. It is worth noting that currently there are less than 100 giga-yachts across the entire world.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group, stated, "We are extremely grateful to the UAE Rulers, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; as well as, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who have created a business-friendly ecosystem for the enhancement of extremely innovative maritime, tourism, and hospitality projects.”

“We are thrilled to partner with RAK Ports in this groundbreaking venture. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing the marine industry and fostering economic growth in the UAE. Ras Al Khaimah's strategic location and conducive investment environment make it an ideal hub for our ambitious maritime and shipbuilding projects." He added.

The second sections of the shipyard include a “Coral Garden” section, which focuses on the construction of The Heart of Europe's first-of-its-kind underwater living experience in the form of the Floating Seahorse Villas, the Floating Venice resort, the Floating Lido hotel, floating solar systems, and – as the name indicates – coral gardens and reefs transported from The Heart of Europe project – a $6 billion six-island destination within The World Islands, located 6 kms off the coast of Dubai.

The “Tug” section will handle the construction of barges, supply, and transportation vessels, with plans to more than double Kleindienst Group’s current fleet. Finally, the “Ferry” section will be dedicated to passenger transportation, fishing boats, as well as sailing and diving boats. With new reef areas in Dubai, the diving industry is set for significant growth. The initial overall scope of work planned includes approximately 200 boats.

Roy Anthony Cummins, CEO RAK Ports, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Kleindienst Group to Ras Al Khaimah. This partnership aligns with our vision to develop world-class infrastructure and attract leading global enterprises. The establishment of this maritime facility will bring significant economic and employment benefits to the region."

Additionally, Kleindienst Group has also announced that the shipyard will host a Maritime Academy, partnering with best professionals in the industry.

Furthermore, to ensure the delivery of quality and expertise to the highest standards, Kleindienst Group has already established a Supervisory Board, with highly respected members who each have decades of experience and have completed multiple large scale and well-known projects all over the world.

Looking ahead, Kleindienst Group remains committed to further exploring partnership opportunities as it looks to revolutionise innovation and sustainability within the marine sector in the UAE and beyond.

-Ends-

About Kleindienst Group & The Heart of Europe

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centres, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,500 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations.

To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, for the latest updates.

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometres off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels, and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled rainy street and the region’s first Coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – voco™ Monaco Dubai. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites, and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened voco™ Monaco Dubai, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About RAK Ports

RAK Ports, managed by the Saqr Port Authority, has been conceived to oversee the growth of the maritime industry in the region and drive the economic development of Ras Al Khaimah. Today each of the five ports in the emirate have a defined role, specialising in a shipping or transport niche, that complements the emirate's ambitions to be recognised as a modern maritime hub.

RAK Ports provides a suite of essential services including cargo handling, free zone land lease, ship repair, warehousing, marine & anchorage, cruise tourism and industrial training to our many clients and partners in the Middle East region and beyond.

The group of ports are a vital part of the supply chain for thousands of companies from all corners of the globe, and are the gateway source for the construction materials which built – and continue to build – the Middle East region into a modern model of economic prosperity.