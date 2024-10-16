Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kleindienst Group, a leading global business conglomerate and master developer behind The Heart of Europe on Dubai’s World Islands, is thrilled to announce a significant construction milestone. The Artist Hotel, an innovative luxury hub designed for global artists, has reached the rooftop level of its construction. This achievement marks key steps toward realising Kleindienst Group’s ambitious vision of The Heart of Europe as a world-class destination that embodies luxury, sustainability, and innovation.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group, commented, “We are delighted to celebrate this key construction milestone at The Heart of Europe development. The Artist hotel is a flagship project that reflects our commitment to creating a destination where art, culture, and luxury meet. This development reflects the core values of our project, offering guests transformative experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality.”

The Artist Hotel, located on Main Europe Island, is set to become a global creative destination for artists, collectors, and enthusiasts alike. Designed as a sumptuous artistic residence, the hotel will feature exclusive residences, including high-end penthouses, studios, gallery spaces, and workrooms where creatives from around the world can collaborate and showcase their works. With this recent construction milestone, the project advances to its next phase, moving closer to realising the first fully integrated artistic community overlooking the Dubai skyline.

With over 20 hotels and resorts, and more than 4,000 luxury residences, The Heart of Europe also promotes sustainability with a zero-discharge policy, eliminates microplastics, and integrates advanced environmental systems, achieving a balance between luxury and ecological responsibility. From underwater villas to climate-controlled streets to coral reef restoration, the project offers an unparalleled experience of sustainable, innovative living.

Kleindienst Group continues to set new standards in luxury hospitality and real estate by continuously betting on the entrepreneurial and fast moving spirit of the Dubai real estate market. The group’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, as seen in The Heart of Europe, is paving the way for Dubai’s standing as a global leader in sustainable, luxury tourism.

About Kleindienst Group & The Heart of Europe

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,500 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations.

To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, for latest updates.

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometres off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels, and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled raining street and the region’s first Coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – voco™ Monaco Dubai. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites, and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened voco™ Monaco Dubai, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube for latest updates.