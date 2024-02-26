Dubai, UAE: Kiri, the beloved household fromagerie brand in the Middle East, is thrilled to announce its venture into the Out-of-Home (OOH) segment with the launch of Kiri Cafe. This exciting expansion underscores Kiri's unwavering commitment to quality and flavor, traits that have endeared it to consumers across the region.

Kiri's journey to Kiri Cafe began with remarkable success and acclaim in Japan and Korea. The inaugural Kiri Cafe, launched in collaboration with Royal Garden Cafe Aoyama in 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, received widespread praise for its exquisite food and desserts crafted with Kiri cream cheese. Following its success, Kiri Cafe was reintroduced in 2022 in Japan in collaboration with Susumu Koyama, further solidifying its reputation for culinary excellence.



In Korea, Kiri Cafe gained popularity with its first Pop-up Cafe, offering an enticing array of desserts like mochi, macaron, tart, roll-cake, and soft-serve ice cream, all made with Kiri cream cheese. This successful venture showcased Kiri Cafe's ability to captivate audiences with its unique culinary offerings.



Now, Kiri brings its legacy of excellence and innovation to the Middle East with the introduction of Kiri Cafe. Under the Kiri Cafe umbrella, the brand aims to redefine the Out-of-Home dining experience through four pillars:

Kiri Professional: Introducing Kiri's professional line, tailored to cater to professional kitchens seeking premium ingredients.

Legacy Collaborations: Limited-time collaborations with cafes, restaurants, and brands, showcasing Kiri's heritage and innovation.

Kiri Dark Kitchen: Venturing into the Dark Kitchen space, catering to evolving consumer preferences for delivery and virtual dining experiences.

Pop-up Cafe: Introducing the Pop-up Cafe concept for the first time in the region, set to launch during Ramadan, offering unique culinary experiences infused with the essence of Kiri.

Kiri has had several legacy collaborations in the Middle East, such as Cold Stone X Kiri in Egypt Cairo last year and collaborations with Gelato Show in Lebanon. These collaborations have been highly popular with the young audience on social media. With the formalization of Kiri Cafe vertical, more collaborations are anticipated.

Exciting projects are underway, including the launch of Kiri X Al Kabeer samosas, available in supermarkets across the UAE and KSA. This innovative collaboration blends the rich flavors of Kiri cheese with the traditional Al Kabeer samosa, offering a delightful culinary experience to consumers.



Chef Heyam Abdelhadi, Executive Chef of Bel Group, shared her excitement, expressing, "Kiri Cafe's inception in the Middle East has been an incredible journey to witness firsthand. We are thrilled to unveil our first pop-up cafe in Riyadh during Ramadan, in collaboration with productive families. This initiative underscores our commitment to empowering communities by providing them with the necessary culinary and managerial skills to operate the cafe successfully, thus fostering sustainable livelihoods within the community. I will personally be involved in training them and imparting culinary techniques to prepare the recipes. Additionally, we have many exciting projects planned for Ramadan in Egypt, as we strive to innovate and deliver unique culinary experiences to consumers across the region."



About Bel Middle East:

Bel Middle East is a major player in the food industry through portions of dairy, fruit and plant-based products, and one of the world leaders in branded cheeses. Its portfolio of



differentiated and internationally recognized brands includes Kiri®, La Vache Qui rit®, Babybel®, Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh®, Pom’Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 30 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of €3.6 billion in 2022.

Website: https://www.groupe-bel.com/en/



