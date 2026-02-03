DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Kipling proudly announces the reopening of its flagship store in Dubai Mall after a major refit, marking an exciting new chapter for the brand in the Middle East. Located in one of the world’s most iconic shopping destinations, the upgraded store brings Kipling’s playful spirit to life through bold design and an immersive shopping experience.

“This milestone would not have been possible without our historic partnership with Jashanmal Group, which has supported Kipling for more than 20 years. Jashanmal has played a key role in our growth in the region, operating 10 Kipling stores across the Middle East and consistently delivering exceptional retail experiences,” said Markus Hamm, President Global PACKS.

The brand’s much-loved, iconic monkey mascot takes center stage in the new flagship store through an eye-catching 3D mold of the monkey’s face in the store window and playful monkey-shaped arms displaying Kipling’s newest products. Kipling’s signature pink color features boldly across the store and is contrasted with clean architectural lines.

Commenting on the unveiling of Kipling’s refreshed flagship store, Shuja Jashanmal, CEO of Jashanmal Group, said "The reopening of Kipling’s flagship store in Dubai Mall marks a proud moment for us and reflects our long-standing partnership built on trust, shared values, and a passion for delivering exceptional retail experiences. This refreshed flagship beautifully captures the brand’s playful DNA while elevating the in-store journey. Kipling has always stood for creativity, color, and joyful self-expression, and this reopening brings that spirit vividly to life".

The store is made up of dedicated zones that showcase the full breadth of Kipling’s offer, from iconic everyday essentials and elevated styles to vibrant back-to-school collections and travel-ready favorites. A dedicated personalization area invites shoppers to make their Kipling pieces their own through monogramming and a selection of playful charms, turning every bag into a unique expression of style.

“The Dubai Mall flagship store is the true expression of what Kipling is: colorful, joyful, and as fun as our icon—the furry Monkey,” said Domitille Parent, Vice President Global Brand. “This store is a destination; it draws you in. You want to enter and take part in the experience, cuddle the Monkey, take selfies… and of course check out our new bag collection!”

About KIPLING

Founded in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium, Kipling established itself as a global handbag brand by embodying a carefree spirit. Through its signature crinkled nylon and the iconic monkey keychain, Kipling delivers practical, durable and versatile bags in expressive colors and patterns all over the globe, so you can Live Light. For more information, visit kipling.com or follow Kipling on social media.

About VF

VF Corporation is a portfolio of leading outdoor, active and workwear brands, including The North Face®, Vans®, and Timberland®. VF is committed to providing consumers with innovative products that are rooted in performance and elevated design, while delivering sustainable and long-term value for its employees, communities, and shareholders. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

About Jashanmal Group:

Founded in 1919 by Rao Sahib Jashanmal in Basra, Iraq, the Jashanmal Group is a leading retail and distribution company headquartered in Dubai, with operations across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and India. The Group operates a network of Jashanmal department stores, Travel stores and represents a diverse portfolio of prestigious international brands, including Bally, Santoni, Porsche Design, Brooks Brothers, Paul&Shark, BOSS, REISS, MAX&Co., Replay, Schiesser, Kipling, Swatch, United Colors of Benetton, Charles Tyrwhitt and Clarks.

Its distribution business includes globally recognized brands such as Delsey, Victorinox, Piquadro, Echolac, Wenger, JanSport, Eastpak, Jeep, Peugeot, Kenwood, De’Longhi, Hoover, BaByliss, Russell Hobbs and more. The group’s expansive network spans over 1,000 points of sale, offering a wide range of products from luggage and home appliances to consumer electronics, corporate gifting and print media. It also operates in the FMCG sector, representing a portfolio of beauty and wellness brands such as Cantu, Body Fantasies, Rasasi, Police, Milton Lloyd, Tabac Original and 4711 among others.

In addition to its core retail and distribution businesses, the Group is also engaged in courier services in a JV with Overseas Courier Services (OCS).

As part of its ongoing commitment to accessibility and customer convenience, Jashanmal Group has expanded its digital presence as an omni-channel business through jashanmal.com. The platform offers customers across the GCC a seamless online shopping experience, featuring a curated selection of leading international brands delivered directly to their doorstep, reflecting the Group’s legacy of quality, innovation and service.

For more information, visit: https://www.jashanmalgroup.com/