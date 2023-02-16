Kuwait City: KIPCO – the Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – recognized the participants in the second and third seasons of Generation Alpha, a program that promotes young athletes aged 7-13 years. The program highlights the achievements of these athletes and supports them in their efforts to compete in international sporting events.

During the event, attended by the athletes and their families, KIPCO recognized its strategic partner, Eighty Percent, as well as its media partners OSN and Al Rai Media Group.

KIPCO’s Generation Alpha stems from the company’s keenness to support young people and their development. The three seasons of the program included episodes aired on OSN+ and Al Rai TV that focused on the athletes, their training, as well as the challenges they faced. Parents and trainers were also featured. As part of the program, KIPCO also organized a series of personal development workshops for the young athletes.

