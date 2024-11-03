Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – and its Group companies participated in the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII8), held in Riyadh from October 29 to 31. The delegation, headed by KIPCO Group CEO, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, included board members and senior executives from Burgan Bank, Kamco Invest, United Real Estate and Advanced Technology Company.

FII8 is taking place under the Royal Patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and is themed ‘Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow’. The discussions focused on how investment can serve as a catalyst for a prosperous and sustainable future, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for humanity.

Commenting on this occasion, Sheikha Dana Naser Al Sabah said:

“We are delighted to be taking part in the FII meetings once again this year. With KIPCO’s diverse businesses, it is important for us to be part of discussions that bring together global leaders and decision makers to explore investment opportunities, backed by facts and actionable strategies, in order to bridge current challenges with future possibilities. We believe that such forums are crucial in shaping the future of the region’s economic landscape.”

About:

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 30 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education. It’s financial service interests include commercial banking, asset management and investment banking.

